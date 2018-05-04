K’si Airport Roundabout Road Project Takes Off

Dan Soko

Kwasi Amoako Attac – Road Minister

WORK HAS started on the Kumasi Airport Roundabout road, which is one of the busiest roads in the Ashanti Regional capital.

Contractors have been working to fix the road, which has remained damaged for some years now. Besides, it is not motorable.

The contractors were seen using caterpillars and other equipment to clear the deep holes, which have been created right in the middle of the road.

Drivers that ply that portion of the road usually complain about how the damaged nature of the road causes serious defects to their vehicles.

A bridge around the CCC area of the road is also in bad condition, creating flooding on the road whenever it rains in Kumasi.

The road project started early this week but the contractors have been able to complete a larger part of the damaged road.

Prior to the 2016 elections, the NPP, led by its flagbearer, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, complained bitterly about deplorable roads in Kumasi. Therefore, he promised residents of Kumasi that if he was elected as Ghana’s president, he would endeavour to have the roads repaired in order to enhance movement.

And true to his promise, work has started on several roads in Kumasi, and notable among them is the Airport Roundabout stretch. The Airport Roundabout road leads to areas such as Sepe Buokrom, Buokrom Estate, Kenyasi, Abirem, Antoa and other communities in the Ashanti Region.

In a related development, work has also commenced on the Anloga Junction road, which is also considered as one of the busiest roads in Kumasi. It leads to areas like Aboabo Number One, Aboabo Number Two, Akurem, Adukrom, Sawaba and Nima, among other areas.

Like the Airport Roundabout road, the contractors are using caterpillars to level the road before it will be asphalted to ensure free movement of cars.

FROM I.F. Joe Awuah Jnr., Kumasi



