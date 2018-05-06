I Used To Pay For Movie Roles- Gifty Adrah 

Gifty Adrah
Actress Gifty Adrah has recounted her journey into Ghana’s movie industry, hinting that it has not been an easy one from the beginning because she used to pay for roles.
According to her, she was at a point paying some production houses to be cast in their movies instead of them paying to feature her. She had to do that till she got some recognition in the industry. Now, she gets paid for acting and not the other way round.
Gifty made the revelation in an interview with NEWS-ONE on Tuesday but didn’t disclose the names of the production houses or persons involved.
“The journey has not been easy. You know nothing good comes easily. I sometimes go for auditions and you will have to pay them before you get a role and sometimes you will be asked to sleep with them, which never happened. But so far, I can say the journey has been great, it has challenged me in so many ways,” she narrated.
“From the beginning, it wasn’t financially rewarding because I had to be paying for someone to cast me but as it is now I don’t need to pay but rather I get paid for it, but when we talk about the passion the money matters don’t really count because my talent will pave way for me and I’m happy I get to eat from my talent,” the actress added.
Money for movie roles appears to be the latest alternative to sex for roles menace in the movie industry which society has always criticised movie producers for. If a ‘wannabe’ actress can’t afford to have sex, then it appears she has to pay money, and Gifty appears to be a victim.
Gifty, 26, is an actress and model. She has been in showbiz for over five years and featured in couple of movies. She is also about starting her own TV show. Among her movies are ‘Facebook’, ‘Ugly Bargain’, ‘Family Secret’ and Yvonne Nelson’s produced series, ‘Heels & Sneakers’.
From Anloga in the Volta Region, she had her basic education at Good Shepherd School and then to Anloga Secondary School. She later went to IPMC to study software engineering.
“So many advances have been made to me but when it comes up like that, I had to use maturity and turn their minds to be my friends, not all accept it, some end up not casting me but those who get to know how unique friendship is, stay in their limit. I heard some producers sleep with girls and end up not casting them. I believe that if I’m fit for the role then I will have it but if I’m not then I don’t need to sleep with a producer or director to get it,” she concluded.
Most Watched Videos
Most Read News
Best Of The Web
- Dino Melaye In Handcuffs, His Arrest Forces Senate Shutdown
- Outrage as gunmen kill more people in Benue State
- 998 Staff: Quit the senseless defense, Ghanaians are not stupid – A Plus blasts NPP
- Politics: North Korea and South Korea will meet in the 'truce village' of Panmunjom — these extraordinary photos show what it's like
- 3 Officers Linked To Sale Of AK-47 To Robbers Interdicted
- Corruption Watch: Who Protects Whistle Blower?
- Pressure To Legalize Gay Is The Beginning Of 666--Methodist Bishop
- Homosexuality: When The Evil Becomes A Bargaining Tool
- COP Renovates Kandin Health Center
- I Approved Less Than Ghc81,000 For Gomoa East DCE’s Funeral
- B/A DOVVSU Cautions Against Child Abuse
- GCB Staff Donates To Weija Leprosarium
- Ministry Of Health Contradicts Bawumia, Says They Won’t Recruit 10,000 Nurses In May
- Mr. President, Is This What You Promised?
- UEFA Hand Panathinaikos 3-Year European Ban
- Wenger Not Our Target - PSG
- Oxlade-Chamberlain Doubt For World Cup
- Wenger: Timing Of Arsenal Departure 'Not Really My Decision'
- Messi Richer Than Ronaldo
- We Are On Course - Uncle T Chief
- CAF Boss Ahmad Given Honorary Doctorate By UPSA
- Don't Seek Re-Election - Foh-Amoaning Tells Kwesi Nyantakyi
- Politics: Tim Cook is trying to get Trump to back off his trade battle with China
- Relationship Tips: 5 common habits that could break relationships
- UEFA Champions League: Mohammed Salah sets new African record in Champions League
- Politics: The Supreme Court is finally hearing arguments on Trump's travel ban
- Party Funds: I didn't embezzle NDC's GHS 2 billion - Allotey Jacobs
- Finance: Twitter is getting whacked after posting its 2nd-ever quarterly profit (TWTR)
- Tech: The highly-anticipated OnePlus 6 — including its features, price, and release date — will be announced on May 16
- Busted: Facebook scammer exposed for allegedly swindling other users
- Tech: 25 of the most dangerous things science has strongly linked to cancer
- Rebranding: UPSA to be renamed after Paramount Chief of Amoafo-Bekwai
- Tech: iPhone X early adopters aren't satisfied with Siri (AAPL)
- Divorce: My husband is violent, not my choice, wife tells court
- Finance: Electric cars are eerily quiet — and US regulators are worried this could make them dangerous
- Strategy: The process Jeff Bezos used to interview job candidates before he was a CEO became the way Amazon decided who got the job
- Finance: The Mexican peso slides to a 3-month low amid NAFTA and political uncertainty
- Finance: Boeing is taking off after earnings, but analysts warn of turbulence ahead (BA)
- For Rituals: Man assaulted for allegedly stealing used sanitary pads
- Tech: The 16 best moments in Marvel Cinematic Universe history, ranked
- Politics: Spanish police made their largest bust of cocaine ever — hidden in a shipment of bananas
- Meek Mill: American rapper finally out of prison
Click Here to Comment on this Article