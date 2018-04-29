Sack Mac Manu – GPHA staff appeals to Akuffo Addo

All four unions representing workers interest in the Ghana Ports and Harbours Authority (GPHA) have kicked against Peter Mac Manu, board chairman of the state institution.

They have given President Akuffo Addo two weeks ultimatum to sack the board chairman or face their wrath.

Addressing a press conference in Takoradi on Thursday on a wide range of issues the chairman is deeply involved (neck-deep) in the operations of the two main ports in the country, executive of the four unions descended heavily on the former national chairman of the New Patriotic Party for allowing conflict of interest to cloud his leadership as board chairman.

Spokesperson of the executive, who doubles as chairman of the Tema senior staff union, John Aseeph, outlined a number of issues bordering on the conduct of the board chairman.

“The board chairman’s wife has taken over ticketing for staff travels, and the authority is being priced at cut-throat prices”.

Bad corporate governance practices, they noted has characterized the leadership of Peter Mac Manu.

“He has for himself seven companies in the port, five stevedore companies and two cleaning companies. Three of his children are the biggest suppliers now to the authority. He has obtained for himself a contract of over four million dollar ($4m) for wiring of the newly constructed electrical or materials block of GPHA”.

Aside that, the board chairman has been accused of intimidating management staff and as well interfering in the day today running of the authority.

According to the leadership of the workers, Peter Mac Manu has been facilitating contract on an LNG Project – requesting management to let the company pay two hundred thousand dollars ($200,000) for twenty five (25) years.

“He is using his position to circumvent the procurement process in order to acquire for himself a tug boat ( Tema-Manhean) spare parts have been procured to refurbish this tug recently “

They said the board chairman attempted to sell a 24 vdc caterpillar engine starter which goes for 9,000.00 ghana cedis from mantrac to the authority at 30,000,00 Ghana cedis from his supply company.

“He is putting pressure on management to pay over ten million Ghana cedis (10,000000,00) to Britak Steel Co.Ltd over a matter that is in court”

The workers also mentioned Meridian Port Services (MPS) and review of concession agreement between GPHA and MPS and the role the Vice President of Ghana Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia played to sanitize activities and yet, the process being muddied by the board chairman.

Source: Daniel Kaku