Nyantakyi and Akufo-Addo must be investigated thoroughly – NDC Man

Dan Soko
Nyantakyi and Akufo-Addo must be investigated thoroughly - NDC Man

A member of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), Amofa Baffoe has called on the Criminal Investigations Department to as a matter of urgency investigate President Akufo-Addo and Mr. Kwesi Nyantakyi, the GFA boss for their involvement in Anas alleged corrupt video.

His comments come on the back of an order by President Akufo-Addo for the arrest of GFA President, Kwesi Nyantakyi over allegations of defrauding by false pretense as captured in the latest expose by investigative journalist, Anas Aremeyaw Anas.

Kwesi Nyantakyi is reported to have been captured on videotape luring supposed international investors to part with various sums of monies meant to grease the palms of president Akufo-Addo, the vice president Dr. Bawumia, among other state officials.

President Nana Akufo-Addo reported Mr Nyantakyi to the Criminal Investigations Department (CID) of the police service for allegedly defrauding by false pretences and influence peddling after having been privy to investigative journalist Anas Aremeyaw Anas’ Number 12 undercover documentary, which captured Mr Nyantakyi allegedly using the names of the president and Vice-President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia to clench investor deals.

Anas Aremeyaw Anas has scheduled 6 June 2018 to premiere the undercover piece which took him over two years to put together.

According to NDC, President Akufo-Addo must be investigated thoroughly since Kwesi Nyantakyi has allegedly mentioned his name in the video as the person he used his name to clench investor deals.

Let’s all resolve to ensure a thorough investigation is conducted and bring all culpable ones, including Nana Addo himself to book if indeed it’s confirmed he is privy to this disgraceful corruptive practice”, he emphasized.

He, therefore, commended President Akufo-Addo for his swiftness in calling for the arrest of the Ghana Football Association President, Lawyer Kwesi Nyantakyi.

He said President Akufo-Addo, however, seems to be only principled in certain matters but behaves differently on the same subject matter under different conditions.

“Why was the president not this swift in issuing a presidential arrest warrant in the cash for seat saga”?, he asked.

Below is the full statement

Fellow Ghanaians,

Let’s all salute Nana Akuffo Addo for his swiftness in calling for the arrest of Kwesi Nyantakyi, the President of the Ghana Football Federation.

However, he seems to be only principled in certain matters but behaves differently on the same subject matter under different conditions.

Why was the president not this swift in issuing a presidential arrest warrant in the cash for seat saga?

How about the BOOST scandal

All the other cases the president was alleged to be highly engaged in?

Nana Akuffo Addo’s type of convenient leadership with respect to fighting corruption, his double standards, to say the least, is drowning the credibility and image of Ghana’s presidency.

Let’s all resolve to ensure a thorough investigation is conducted and bring all culpable ones, including Nana Addo himself to book if indeed it’s confirmed he is privy to this disgraceful corruptive practice.

He has demonstrated on numerous occasions that his character, behavior, and attitudes do not befit that of a president of the over 27 million Ghanaians. We all have a duty to help elevate the once respected office of president to its former image. Let’s all condemn and call for a transparent investigation conducted by a neutral body.

Thanks!

Amofa Baffoe

Member of NDC

Source: Daniel Kaku

Daniel Kaku
Loading...


Click Here to Comment on this Article

Article tags

No tags for this article

About the Author:

Dan Soko
Dan Soko is a short story author and web content editor. He has work appearing or forthcoming in over a dozen venues, including GhanaScoop, Nigeria Daily News and CapitalBay. When he’s not frightening strangers with his post and writing, he’s most likely frightening his wife Mimi and their two mischievous cats: Buttons and Snaps. You can visit him at www.ghananation.com/author/webby.

Most Watched Videos

Patapaa – Pozo (Prod. by Dr. Ray Beatz)

May 06, 2018

Guru – Golden Stool ft. Edem x Lil Shaker (Prod. by Tombeatz)

May 04, 2018

Stonebwoy ft. Baby Jet – Dirty Enemies (Prod. by MOG Beatz)

May 06, 2018

Tiwa Savage ft. Omarion – Get It Now (Remix)

May 06, 2018

Shatta Wale – Storm Energy

May 06, 2018

Barima Sidney – Mpinatwe3 (Prod. by Kin Dee)

April 29, 2018

Most Read News

University Of Ghana Was Built With Cocoa Money; JB Not Founder

May 09, 2018

Mother Who Poured Hot Water On Son For Allegedly Stealing ₵1 Pleads Guilty

May 09, 2018
Ghana Actress’ ‘sex-for-rent’ claim sparks debate in Ghana

Ghana Actress’ ‘sex-for-rent’ claim sparks debate in Ghana

April 29, 2018

Akufo-Addo Suspends Top Judges Following Anas' Exposé

May 09, 2018

Best Of The Web

Subscribe to comments feed Comments (0 posted)

total: | displaying:

Post your comment

  • Bold
  • Italic
  • Underline
  • Quote

Please enter the code you see in the image:

Captcha


BECE Candidates Challenged To Study Hard

May 25, 2018

Nation Builders Corps: Heal Ghana Won't Replace Employment Of Nurses

May 25, 2018

World Vision Project To Empower Children

May 25, 2018

Ex-Black Princesses forward Sherifatu Sumaila ponders national team future

May 25, 2018

Police Investigation Of Nyantakyi Total Sham

May 25, 2018

Create Facilities To Accommodates Children With Cerebral Palsy

May 25, 2018

TMA On The Move To Clear Tema Slums

May 25, 2018

Nyantakyi and Akufo-Addo must be investigated thoroughly – NDC Man

May 25, 2018

MOST POPULAR

Bushmeat loses its appeal as Congo city fights Ebola

May 23, 2018

CID Picked Up Kwesi Nyantakyi On Arrival For Commencement Of Investigations

May 23, 2018

Lab Technicians Begin Strike

May 23, 2018

FDA Stops Six Herbal Products

May 23, 2018

Cost Of Credit Hampering Growth Of Export Sector At The Ports - GPHA Boss

May 23, 2018

Recent Comments

Most Popular Posts

I’m a changed person; I can’t sleep with Adjorlolo and son – Amarichest

April 22, 2018

Dare me with your ‘good’ English – Actress Rosemond Brown to critics

April 21, 2018

I ‘chop’ some Bhim nation girl and the ‘tonga’ was talking – Shatta Wale brags

April 20, 2018

My career is not dead; I am releasing an album tomorrow – Bisa Kdei

April 20, 2018

Actress: Juliet Ibrahim reveals her favorite ‘sex position’

April 13, 2018
News - Articles
Ghana Articles News
Go Up!