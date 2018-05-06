TMA On The Move To Clear Tema Slums

Emerging slums in the Tema Metropolis are to be cleared by the Tema Metropolitan Assembly under its Restoration Agenda.

Tema in recent times have seen the development of slum communities including communities 5,000 and 3,000.

Mr Felix Mensah Nii Anang-La, Tema Metropolitan Chief Executive said ‘we have so many of those Communities in the Metropolis, and Tema is now horrible, looking at its past glory’.

Mr Anang-La said this when Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCOP) Nana Asumah Hinneh, Tema Police Regional Commander, paid a courtesy call on him at his office on Wednesday.

He noted that his outfit was in talks with the TDC Development Corporation to clear those slums from the Metropolis and would therefore need the help of the Police.

He observed that in past, people traveled to Tema daily to work and trade after which they returned to their homes but now such persons had refused to go back to their abodes.

The MCE regretted that such persons resorted to either sleeping on the shoulders of the roads or put up wooden structures at unauthorized places creating slums and congestion in the harbour and industrial city.

While commending the Police for maintaining peace in the Metropolis through its numerous patrols, he reminded them to strategize to combat day crimes as criminals had now shifted their operations from the day to the night.

He thanked the Police for their participation at all town hall meetings where they explain and answer questions on security issues.

DCOP Hinneh on his part, promised that the Police would continue to support the Assembly to maintain security while pleading with TMA to provide more streetlights in the town to enable them easily identify miscreants.

GNA

By Laudia Sawer, GNA