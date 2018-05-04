Create Facilities To Accommodates Children With Cerebral Palsy

Mrs Hannah Awadzi, Executive Director of the Special Mothers Project, an advocacy and awareness creation programme on cerebral palsy has called on organizations and individuals to create facilities that accommodate children with cerebral palsy.
She said many parents of children with cerebral palsy feels excluded and frustrated because there are no facilities that accommodates their children
‘Thus families raising children with cerebral palsy are forced to be isolated from social activities and society in general,’ Mrs Awadzi said in an interview with the Ghana News Agency
She said these days many parents are calling for boarding facilities for their children with cerebral palsy, parents especially mothers are forced to abandon careers and life to care for their children with cerebral palsy without any social support
Mrs Awadzi said the Special Mothers Project aims at enhancing the lives of families raising children with cerebral palsy and many of the parents who call to enquire these days are asking for facilities where the children could be kept like a boarding facility so that mothers could also work and earn a living
‘This week alone I have received calls from three parents in different regions of the country asking whether there is a facility that accepts the children in a boarding setting,’ Mrs Awadzi said
The Special Mothers Project is also advocating the creating of such facilities to serve as support platforms for families raising children with cerebral palsy.
In Ghana now, majority of children with cerebral palsy are kept in homes, some locked while parents go out to earn a living.
Mrs Awadzi advised business men and women to start encouraging careers around supporting families and children with cerebral palsy.
She also called on the Ministry of Gender, Children and Social Protection to seek parents view in policy formulation and implementation on cerebral palsy issues.
