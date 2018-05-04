World Vision Project To Empower Children

Dan Soko
World Vision Project To Empower Children

World Vision Ghana (WVG) has launched an initiative to establish Kids Clubs in first cycle schools in the Sekyere East District to empower children to actively participate in decision-making processes in their homes and communities.

Mr Kwabena Fosu, the Integrated Development Facilitator of the Sekyere East Cluster of WVG, said it would focus on the protection of the rights and wellbeing of children at all levels in society.

Mr Fosu was speaking at the launch of one of the clubs at Senchi, which coincided with the donation of tripod dry erase whiteboard, flipchart paper pads, markers, exercise books, toothpastes and toothbrushes, soaps, biscuits and beverages to the school children and club members.

The Senchi club brings to 17 the number of Kids clubs established by WVG in 14 communities in the District.

Mr Fosu said children needed to be empowered to take part in issues that affected them at the community level.

He deplored the situation where children were neglected and prevented from taking part in decisions which affected them and said the essence of the initiative was to catch the children at the tender age and empower them to make good decisions.

This, according to him, was to guarantee positive behavioural change in local communities for better future in the communities.

Mr Fosu expressed concern about increasing teenage pregnancy in the District and attributed it to lack of parental care, family and societal neglect.

Mr Robert Opoku Marfo, a community leader, who chaired the occasion, commended WVG for the enormous support to communities in the District, especially in the areas of education, health, water and sanitation.

He charged community members to take keen interest in the development and protection of children to enhance their wellbeing.

Dan Soko
Dan Soko is a short story author and web content editor. He has work appearing or forthcoming in over a dozen venues, including GhanaScoop, Nigeria Daily News and CapitalBay. When he’s not frightening strangers with his post and writing, he’s most likely frightening his wife Mimi and their two mischievous cats: Buttons and Snaps. You can visit him at www.ghananation.com/author/webby.

