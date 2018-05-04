World Vision Project To Empower Children

World Vision Ghana (WVG) has launched an initiative to establish Kids Clubs in first cycle schools in the Sekyere East District to empower children to actively participate in decision-making processes in their homes and communities.
Mr Kwabena Fosu, the Integrated Development Facilitator of the Sekyere East Cluster of WVG, said it would focus on the protection of the rights and wellbeing of children at all levels in society.
Mr Fosu was speaking at the launch of one of the clubs at Senchi, which coincided with the donation of tripod dry erase whiteboard, flipchart paper pads, markers, exercise books, toothpastes and toothbrushes, soaps, biscuits and beverages to the school children and club members.
The Senchi club brings to 17 the number of Kids clubs established by WVG in 14 communities in the District.
Mr Fosu said children needed to be empowered to take part in issues that affected them at the community level.
He deplored the situation where children were neglected and prevented from taking part in decisions which affected them and said the essence of the initiative was to catch the children at the tender age and empower them to make good decisions.
This, according to him, was to guarantee positive behavioural change in local communities for better future in the communities.
Mr Fosu expressed concern about increasing teenage pregnancy in the District and attributed it to lack of parental care, family and societal neglect.
Mr Robert Opoku Marfo, a community leader, who chaired the occasion, commended WVG for the enormous support to communities in the District, especially in the areas of education, health, water and sanitation.
He charged community members to take keen interest in the development and protection of children to enhance their wellbeing.
Most Watched Videos
Most Read News
Best Of The Web
- Dino Melaye In Handcuffs, His Arrest Forces Senate Shutdown
- Outrage as gunmen kill more people in Benue State
- 998 Staff: Quit the senseless defense, Ghanaians are not stupid – A Plus blasts NPP
- Politics: North Korea and South Korea will meet in the 'truce village' of Panmunjom — these extraordinary photos show what it's like
- 3 Officers Linked To Sale Of AK-47 To Robbers Interdicted
- Corruption Watch: Who Protects Whistle Blower?
- Pressure To Legalize Gay Is The Beginning Of 666--Methodist Bishop
- Homosexuality: When The Evil Becomes A Bargaining Tool
- COP Renovates Kandin Health Center
- I Approved Less Than Ghc81,000 For Gomoa East DCE’s Funeral
- B/A DOVVSU Cautions Against Child Abuse
- GCB Staff Donates To Weija Leprosarium
- Ministry Of Health Contradicts Bawumia, Says They Won’t Recruit 10,000 Nurses In May
- Mr. President, Is This What You Promised?
- UEFA Hand Panathinaikos 3-Year European Ban
- Wenger Not Our Target - PSG
- Oxlade-Chamberlain Doubt For World Cup
- Wenger: Timing Of Arsenal Departure 'Not Really My Decision'
- Messi Richer Than Ronaldo
- We Are On Course - Uncle T Chief
- CAF Boss Ahmad Given Honorary Doctorate By UPSA
- Don't Seek Re-Election - Foh-Amoaning Tells Kwesi Nyantakyi
- Politics: Tim Cook is trying to get Trump to back off his trade battle with China
- Relationship Tips: 5 common habits that could break relationships
- UEFA Champions League: Mohammed Salah sets new African record in Champions League
- Politics: The Supreme Court is finally hearing arguments on Trump's travel ban
- Party Funds: I didn't embezzle NDC's GHS 2 billion - Allotey Jacobs
- Finance: Twitter is getting whacked after posting its 2nd-ever quarterly profit (TWTR)
- Tech: The highly-anticipated OnePlus 6 — including its features, price, and release date — will be announced on May 16
- Busted: Facebook scammer exposed for allegedly swindling other users
- Tech: 25 of the most dangerous things science has strongly linked to cancer
- Rebranding: UPSA to be renamed after Paramount Chief of Amoafo-Bekwai
- Tech: iPhone X early adopters aren't satisfied with Siri (AAPL)
- Divorce: My husband is violent, not my choice, wife tells court
- Finance: Electric cars are eerily quiet — and US regulators are worried this could make them dangerous
- Strategy: The process Jeff Bezos used to interview job candidates before he was a CEO became the way Amazon decided who got the job
- Finance: The Mexican peso slides to a 3-month low amid NAFTA and political uncertainty
- Finance: Boeing is taking off after earnings, but analysts warn of turbulence ahead (BA)
- For Rituals: Man assaulted for allegedly stealing used sanitary pads
- Tech: The 16 best moments in Marvel Cinematic Universe history, ranked
- Politics: Spanish police made their largest bust of cocaine ever — hidden in a shipment of bananas
- Meek Mill: American rapper finally out of prison
Click Here to Comment on this Article