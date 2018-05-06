Nation Builders Corps: Heal Ghana Won't Replace Employment Of Nurses

Madam Tina Mensah, the Deputy Minister of Health, has debunked rumours that the ‘Heal Ghana‘ Module of the Nation’s Builders Corps (NABCO) was to replace the employment of nurses.
She said the Module was a well-intended stop-gap measure by the Government to engage nurses awaiting clearance for formal employment and urged student nurses to take advantage of it.
Madam Mensah said this when she interacted with student nurses at the Ho Nurses Training College as part of her working visit to the Volta Region.
‘Clearance will always come. It comes every year for nurses to be employed, so it is not true that you will be on the programme forever,’ she said.
The Deputy Minister said though enrolling on the Module was not compulsory, it was in the best interest of nurses awaiting clearance to acquire practical experience and save money whiles waiting for posting.
‘Our government is committed to the wellbeing of Ghanaians. So this programme is for your good. It is not compulsory but will help you to raise some money and better what you learnt, instead of staying home idle,’ she said.
Madam Mensah asked student nurses to appreciate government for its commitment to the sector, especially the restoration of their allowances as promised.
‘You have to appreciate us. We are doing a lot for you. We promised to restore your allowances and we have done it. We have just paid three months out of the six months, so we are on course,’ she said
Dr Kwesi Asabir, the Head of Health Training Institutions, asked the students not to allow issues of allowances take away their dedication to duty and professionalism.
He said it was unfortunate that materialism had characterised the profession instead of passion and empathy and called for attitudinal change among practitioners.
The Deputy Minister visited some health facilities and health training institutions at Hohoe, Ho and Keta.
