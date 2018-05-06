BECE Candidates Challenged To Study Hard

Bishop Michael N.A. Mensah, General Overseer of the Global Prayer Palace, has called on candidates for the 2018 Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE) to be bold and exhibit a high sense of confidence during the examination.
He advised the candidates to take away fear, be focused and study hard to justify the investment made in them by their parents and come out with good results.
Bishop Mensah made the call at the launch of ‘The Fathers Blessing 2018’ at East Legon in Accra.
The five-day crusade dubbed ‘My Father’s Blessing, My Greatness”, is aimed at breaking generational curses associated with fathers, equipping participants with the word of God and also pray for peace and stability of the nation.
Bishop Mensah urged the Ghana Education Service to collaborate with the West African Examinations Council and other stake holders to avoid leakages and ensure that the examination ends on an incident-free and fair.
He said the church had acquired a large tract of land to establish a school and a hospital to cater for the educational and the health needs of the community.
The General Overseer said the church had already opened a computer school and a Bible school to help propagate the gospel, adding that the church as part of its social responsibility had been donating to some orphanages.
Bishop Mensah bemoaned the get-rich-quick attitude among the youth and urged them to get closer to the Bible to enable them to succeed.
He tasked religious leaders to desist from all forms of negative tendencies that may tarnish the image of the clergy.
