Pochettino Signs New Five-Year Contract At Tottenham

Manager Mauricio Pochettino has signed a new five-year contract with Tottenham, keeping him at the club until 2023.
Pochettino, 46, joined Tottenham in May 2014, securing top three finishes in the last three seasons.
“I am delighted we have agreed a new, extended contract with Mauricio,” said Spurs chairman Daniel Levy.
First-team coaching staff Jesus Perez, Miguel D’Agostino and Toni Jimenez have also agreed on new contracts.
Spurs are preparing to return to a re-built White Hart Lane for the 2018-19 season after playing last season at Wembley Stadium.
“I am honoured to have signed a new long-term contract as we approach one of the most significant periods in the club’s history and be the manager that will lead this team into our new world-class stadium,” said Pochettino.
“This is a special club – we always strive to be creative in the way we work both on and off the pitch and will continue to stick to our principles in order to achieve the success this club deserves.”
Former Southampton boss Pochettino recently passed 200 games as a Premier League manager and the Argentine guided Spurs into the Champions League for the third successive campaign in the new season.
“We have been on an extraordinary journey and the times ahead look even more exciting as the club enters the next phase in its history,” added Levy.
“Mauricio has fostered an incredible spirit in the team and has embraced a style of play our fans have loved watching. I know they will welcome this commitment by Mauricio.”
Pochettino had been linked with a move from the club after saying Spurs “need more time with me or another” following their FA Cup semi-final defeat by Manchester United in April.
He recently said the club must “take risks” to improve, with the north London outfit not having won a trophy since the League Cup in 2008. They have spent less than their top-six rivals.
“Daniel and I have spoken at length about our aspirations for this football club. We both share the same philosophies to achieve long-term, sustainable success,” added Pochettino, who has led the club to fifth, third, second and third-place finishes in his four seasons.
Most Watched Videos
Most Read News
Best Of The Web
- Dino Melaye In Handcuffs, His Arrest Forces Senate Shutdown
- Outrage as gunmen kill more people in Benue State
- 998 Staff: Quit the senseless defense, Ghanaians are not stupid – A Plus blasts NPP
- Politics: North Korea and South Korea will meet in the 'truce village' of Panmunjom — these extraordinary photos show what it's like
- Plunder Down Under: The Rot in Australia’s Financial Services
- NDC Exposed; 957 Worked At The Presidency Under H.e Mahama In 2016-CTI
- Disability Is Not Inabilty-Prestea Huni-Valley Mce.
- Corruption Can Only End In Ghana, If We Throw The Bible Away -Spiritual Mystic Scientist Explains
- Mobile money wallet to be used to renew NHIS membership
- Homosexuality: Why African Leaders Must Stand Firm Against It
- No Dividend For ETI Shareholders As It Moves To Meet Regulatory Requirements
- Kumasi: 2 Social Welfare Staff Arrested For Stealing, Selling Baby
- French tycoon Bollore's African assets
- Ending Corruption Is The Duty Of A Citizen And Not A Special Prosecutor
- Abdul Salam Disappointed In GFA Boss For Dismissing George Afriyie
- Tech: Kanye West says his shoe brand is hiring 160 people this year and will 'hit a billion dollars'
- Politics: The Supreme Court finally heard arguments on the travel ban — and Trump looks likely to win
- Tech: Manhattan is building a massive $1 billion wall and park to guard against the next inevitable superstorm
- Mob Justice: Court selects 7-member jury for trial of Major Mahama 'killers'
- Tech: Mysterious ticks from Asia that can carry a deadly virus and drain cattle of their blood are now in the US — and efforts to kill them are failing
- Sports: The San Antonio Spurs — the NBA's most stable franchise — are at a crossroads like we've never seen
- Politics: The Mueller Risk Index: The newest way for Wall Street to navigate how much to freak out about the Russia investigation
- Strategy: These risqué images in Victoria's Secret stores show why the brand is struggling in the #MeToo era
- Politics: French President Macron gives big speech to Congress filled with subtle shots at Trump after days of flaunting their 'bromance'
- Henry: Kenya economy rebounds after election slowdown
- Finance: Facebook is seesawing ahead of earnings (FB)
- Finance: 20-something investors are dumping Facebook's stock ahead of earnings (FB)
- Tech: I took a 15-hour nonstop flight to India on the country's national airline — here's what it was like
- Ghanaian Players Abroad: We are monitoring Albert Adomah-Ibrahim Tanko
- Strange: Court frees robber to enable him bury his dead mother
- Painter gets seven years for stealing
- Investment in agriculture effective way to reduce poverty- FAO Representative
- Unified Commission for Tertiary Education in the Offing – Pres Akufo-Addo
- Attention seeking Rosemond Brown needs stopping in these photos
- Christian Council appoints new General Secretary
- UPSA honour CAF Prez. Ahmad with a doctorate
- UCL Preview: Bayern Munich vs Real Madrid
- Ghana Targets Alternative Job Creation With Oil Palm Production
- Establishment Of Technical Universities' Education Departments Lauded
- Electrical Gadgets Exhibition Held
- Ghana Stock Trading Dominated By The Banks
- OneGhana Movement Launches Dustbin Project
Click Here to Comment on this Article