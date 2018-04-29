Pochettino Signs New Five-Year Contract At Tottenham

Dan Soko

Manager Mauricio Pochettino has signed a new five-year contract with Tottenham, keeping him at the club until 2023.

Pochettino, 46, joined Tottenham in May 2014, securing top three finishes in the last three seasons.

“I am delighted we have agreed a new, extended contract with Mauricio,” said Spurs chairman Daniel Levy.

First-team coaching staff Jesus Perez, Miguel D’Agostino and Toni Jimenez have also agreed on new contracts.

Spurs are preparing to return to a re-built White Hart Lane for the 2018-19 season after playing last season at Wembley Stadium.

“I am honoured to have signed a new long-term contract as we approach one of the most significant periods in the club’s history and be the manager that will lead this team into our new world-class stadium,” said Pochettino.

“This is a special club – we always strive to be creative in the way we work both on and off the pitch and will continue to stick to our principles in order to achieve the success this club deserves.”

Former Southampton boss Pochettino recently passed 200 games as a Premier League manager and the Argentine guided Spurs into the Champions League for the third successive campaign in the new season.

“We have been on an extraordinary journey and the times ahead look even more exciting as the club enters the next phase in its history,” added Levy.

“Mauricio has fostered an incredible spirit in the team and has embraced a style of play our fans have loved watching. I know they will welcome this commitment by Mauricio.”

Pochettino had been linked with a move from the club after saying Spurs “need more time with me or another” following their FA Cup semi-final defeat by Manchester United in April.

He recently said the club must “take risks” to improve, with the north London outfit not having won a trophy since the League Cup in 2008. They have spent less than their top-six rivals.

“Daniel and I have spoken at length about our aspirations for this football club. We both share the same philosophies to achieve long-term, sustainable success,” added Pochettino, who has led the club to fifth, third, second and third-place finishes in his four seasons.

Loading...


Click Here to Comment on this Article

Article tags

No tags for this article

About the Author:

Dan Soko
Dan Soko is a short story author and web content editor. He has work appearing or forthcoming in over a dozen venues, including GhanaScoop, Nigeria Daily News and CapitalBay. When he’s not frightening strangers with his post and writing, he’s most likely frightening his wife Mimi and their two mischievous cats: Buttons and Snaps. You can visit him at www.ghananation.com/author/webby.

Most Watched Videos

Barima Sidney – Mpinatwe3 (Prod. by Kin Dee)

April 29, 2018

Shatta Wale x Natty Lee x Addi Self – True Believer (Prod. by M.O.G Beatz)

May 06, 2018

Stonebwoy ft. Baby Jet – Dirty Enemies (Prod. by MOG Beatz)

May 06, 2018

Edem – Fie Fuor

May 04, 2018

Showboy – Sankofa (Prod. by Ivanbeatz)

May 06, 2018

Olamide – Omo Ologo (Prod. by S’Bling)

May 04, 2018

Most Read News

University Of Ghana Was Built With Cocoa Money; JB Not Founder

May 09, 2018

Akufo-Addo Suspends Top Judges Following Anas' Exposé

May 09, 2018

Mother Who Poured Hot Water On Son For Allegedly Stealing ₵1 Pleads Guilty

May 09, 2018
Ghana Actress’ ‘sex-for-rent’ claim sparks debate in Ghana

Ghana Actress’ ‘sex-for-rent’ claim sparks debate in Ghana

April 29, 2018

Best Of The Web

Subscribe to comments feed Comments (0 posted)

total: | displaying:

Post your comment

  • Bold
  • Italic
  • Underline
  • Quote

Please enter the code you see in the image:

Captcha


Pochettino Signs New Five-Year Contract At Tottenham

May 25, 2018

School Project Funded With Oil Money Deteriorating

May 25, 2018

BECE Candidates Challenged To Study Hard

May 25, 2018

Nation Builders Corps: Heal Ghana Won't Replace Employment Of Nurses

May 25, 2018

World Vision Project To Empower Children

May 25, 2018

Ex-Black Princesses forward Sherifatu Sumaila ponders national team future

May 25, 2018

Police Investigation Of Nyantakyi Total Sham

May 25, 2018

Create Facilities To Accommodates Children With Cerebral Palsy

May 25, 2018

MOST POPULAR

Bushmeat loses its appeal as Congo city fights Ebola

May 23, 2018

Manchester United Named Most Valuable Football Team- KPMG

May 23, 2018

Nyantakyi Is A Suspect – Police

May 23, 2018

Banks Missing Recapitalization Will Be Declared By July

May 23, 2018

Form Business Network - Prof. Ellis

May 23, 2018

Recent Comments

Most Popular Posts

I’m a changed person; I can’t sleep with Adjorlolo and son – Amarichest

April 22, 2018

Dare me with your ‘good’ English – Actress Rosemond Brown to critics

April 21, 2018

I ‘chop’ some Bhim nation girl and the ‘tonga’ was talking – Shatta Wale brags

April 20, 2018

My career is not dead; I am releasing an album tomorrow – Bisa Kdei

April 20, 2018

Actress: Juliet Ibrahim reveals her favorite ‘sex position’

April 13, 2018
News - Articles
Ghana Articles News
Go Up!