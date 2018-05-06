Watch Video: Country Man Songo Finally Speaks on Kwesi Nyantakyi Arrest Issue





Controversal Sports Presenter, Countryman Songo was spotted in town by fans and then forced to make a statement about the Kwesi Nyantakyi arrest.

This is the first time he was making a statement after the arrest GFA President Kwasi Nyantakyi. He tried to avoid talking about the GFA President and then drove away.

I really don’t why he has left Adom TV, but I’m sure the truth will eventually come out.





Watch the video below:

Kokonsa: