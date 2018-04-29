Patapaa Finally Travels To Europe

– Advertisment –



Hip-life artiste, Patapaa has finally been able to travel abroad together with his “patopa soldiers” to tour Europe this month.

This is his first European tour since his musical career. According to Patapaa, he was just going to Europe for holidays, but then I don’t really trust his intentions.

How can a new artiste spend so much money just to travel to Europe for holidays? He should rather invest the money into his music career.

Hopefully, he will come back to Ghana and continue making good music for us to enjoy.

Kokonsa: