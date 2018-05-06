“Asamoah Gyan Still Important To The Black Stars” – Laryea Kingston

Former Ghana international Laryea Kingston has insisted that Black Stars captain Asamoah Gyan is still vital to the side despite his recent absence from the team’s fold.
The 32-year-old hitman was excluded from coach Kwesi Appiah’s 21-man squad list for the forthcoming international friendlies against Japan and Iceland.
The Kayserispor striker has not featured for the four-time Africa champions since withdrawing from the squad ahead of a 2018 FIFA World Cup against Congo last September.
Gyan’s latest omission has sparked talks that his time with the team has come to a close, however, Kingston is not buying into that assertion as he believes the former Sunderland ace still has a valuable role to play in the side before calling time on his illustrious career.
“Asamoah Gyan is a living legend in Ghana football,” Kingston told KweseESPN.
“The things he has done in a Ghana shirt deserve nothing but respect.
“Whatever happens, he will be vital for the Black Stars as the coach tries to build a new team.
“He has an unbelievable experience at this level and Appiah needs him around to guide the young ones. But it is obvious that everyone is preparing for a Black Stars team without him. That is what has to be done.
“You can tell that when he comes to the national team, he is saving himself for the big days.
“He doesn’t train every day and it is obvious that they are managing him better because as he ages and the injuries set in more often, you need that.
“I don’t know how long he can keep going, but I hope the team continues to make the most of him.”
Gyan, who made his international debut in 2003, is Ghana’s all-time top scorer, having racked in 51 goals in 106 games.
He is one of just two Ghanaian players to have played at three FIFA World Cup tournaments.
For more Ghana football news visit www.ghanasoccernet.com
Most Watched Videos
Most Read News
Best Of The Web
- Dino Melaye In Handcuffs, His Arrest Forces Senate Shutdown
- Outrage as gunmen kill more people in Benue State
- 998 Staff: Quit the senseless defense, Ghanaians are not stupid – A Plus blasts NPP
- Politics: North Korea and South Korea will meet in the 'truce village' of Panmunjom — these extraordinary photos show what it's like
- No MP Received Double Salary – Inusah
- Why Queen Mathilde Of Belgium Unfollowed Me On Twitter
- Euthanasia: Why The Pope Quiet If He Is Against Death Penalty?
- A Sea Of Ebola Victims Buried At Waterloo Cemetery In Freetown-Sierra Leone
- Why Europe And America Still Want Africa After Colonization?
- When Communication Has Failed, 998 Becomes An Issue
- Why Are You Calling A Double Salary Grabbing MP Honourable?
- Goil To Invest Over GH¢50m In Cylinder Re-Circulation Module
- Our Directive On Minimum Paid-Up Capital Still Stands - Bank of Ghana
- Earth Day Marked With Sensitization Programmes, Exhibition
- George Afriyie' Decision To Contest Ghana FA Election Not Hurt By Vice President Sack
- Patrick Twumasi Bags Bbrace In FC Astana 2-0 Win At FC Kyzylzhar
- StarTimes Ghana Presents Real LED TV, 20 Decoders Towards 43rd SWAG Awards Night
- 9BS To Partner SWAG And Kick Boxing
- Ghana’s Duke Micah to fight Frenchman Boyeaux on Friday
- Ashie’s Opponent, Mokoena Arrives In Ghana For WBO Africa Clash On Friday
- CID submits Koku Anyidoho’s docket to A-G Dept
- SWAG Wish Isaac Dogboe Victory In WBO Title Bout
- Asensio Gives Real Madrid Advantage Against Bayern Munich
- 'Saddick, Boahen Return From Injury Still Unclear - Obed Acheampong
- Politics: A Trump-Mueller interview may be back on the table
- Politics: 'This puts a target on his back': Ethics experts say the FBI should investigate Trump's budget director for pay for play
- Finance: A Tesla Model X driver claims her car crashed into a gym after she hit the brakes — but similar incidents point to a different explanation (TSLA)
- Strategy: 8 ways being too nice at work can backfire
- Tech: The world’s richest man Jeff Bezos reveals how he thinks about spending his infinite amounts of cash
- Asensio Gives Real Madrid Advantage Against Bayern Munich
- Politics: Michael Cohen says he'll plead the Fifth Amendment in Stormy Daniels case
- Tech: Will.i.am tells us about his friendship with Larry Page, and why he's so big into the tech scene (GOOG, GOOGL)
- Tech: AI is great at recognizing nipples, Mark Zuckerberg says (FB)
- Tech: Snapchat's grip on teenage users is loosening, but the only real threat is Instagram (SNAP)
- Politics: Here are the 21 best photos from Macron and Trump's historic state visit
- Sports: Two technologies could transform the way we all watch live sports — here's how close they are to becoming reality
- Politics: Russia says missile defenses it's sending to Syria can stop the US — here's who would win
- Tech: Jeff Bezos says he liquidates a whopping $1 billion of Amazon stock every year to pay for his rocket company Blue Origin
- George Afriyie' Decision To Contest Ghana FA Election Not Hurt By Vice President Sack
- Patrick Twumasi Bags Bbrace In FC Astana 2-0 Win At FC Kyzylzhar
- StarTimes Ghana Presents Real LED TV, 20 Decoders Towards 43rd SWAG Awards Night
- 9BS To Partner SWAG And Kick Boxing
Click Here to Comment on this Article