9 ultra-modern fit-for-use operating theaters rot away at UG as warranty expires

The warranty of the pieces of expensive equipment and gadgets in nine (9) different ultra-modern theaters fit-for-use currently at the University of Ghana Medical Center (UGMC) has expired and Ghana is the worse of for it, MyNewsGH.com has learnt.
Social media users, particularly students of the University of Ghana have taken to social media to promote the hashtag #OpenUGMCNow.
There has been an online petition started by a student Sekyi-Brown Reginald, with the support of the University’s Students Representative Council (SRC) as the Council’s Secretary, Janet Maame Serwaa Arkorful shared it on her social media handles encouraging more signatories, MyNewsGh.com observed.
The petition, which was addressed to the President of Ghana, has since gathered about 400 signatories out of their projected 500. It read:
“We, the undersigned, herein crave your indulgence in the matter of the University of Ghana medical Centre (UGMC) whose first phase was inaugurated by former President John Dramani Mahama in November 2016.
“During your January 7, 2017 inaugural address, you eloquently intimated how our early nationalists would be disappointed if they came today and saw the level of development we have achieved in sixty (60) years of independence. Quite recently, you reiterated your firm resolve to never compromise the health of the Ghanaian people. Whilst we laud the positive strides made towards the introduction of the Free Senior High School across the country, same cannot be said of the dormant University of Ghana medical centre especially when you said that you were not only in a hurry but you were coming with a supersonic speed.
“Mr. President, the University of Ghana medical centre is a novel concept which is in tandem with the Ghanaian dream of Ghana Beyond Aid (GBA) and the attainment of Universal Health coverage. As such, we cannot continue to worship this medical centre in the full glare of a health system saddled with only fifty-five (55) functioning ambulances, increasing neonatal death, overcrowded hospitals and a rogue drug peddling cycle catalyzed by the inadequacy of healthcare centres across the country. More to the point, Ghana has an unpardonable patient to doctor, pharmacist and allied health science professionals ratio, which is at total variance with the standards set by the World health organization and should the prevailing conditions persist, it would be almost impossible for Ghana to ever attain the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).” The student leaders eloquently wrote.
They concluded by calling on the President to act.
“Sir, unlike other healthcare providing centres, the University of Ghana medical centre brings on-board a critical medical care force, a medical training centre in addition to solid research which we critically need as a country and a strategic geographical accessibility site especially for our peculiar thick traffic situation in the capital city.
“Mr. President, in view of the foregoing, we, the undersigned, know you to be a man of your words and we respectfully petition your reputable office to expedite action since the operation of the medical centre is in the national interest.” They ended.
Expired warranty, rotting equipment
A student of the University of Ghana, Kojo Akoto Boateng, who entered the facility to examine the current conditions of the medical equipment wrote thus, with accompanying pictures:
“These shots show some of the nine operating theatres at the University of Ghana Medical Center.
The facility is designed to have twelve theaters. Nine have been completed as part of the Phase I.
The current 9 are fully fitted with everything a modern theater must have.
Warranty has expired on almost all the equipment and the consumables procured for initial technical commission and use may expire if not expired already.
MAY WE NOT DIE FOOLISH DEATHS because of POOR LEADERSHIP. Happy AU Day. #OpenUGMCnow” he ended.
N/B: We filed this story in the crime category because we at MyNewsGh.com agree it is offensive to have UGMC closed when the nation needs its services.
Source: MyNewsGH.com
