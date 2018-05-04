Suing me won’t shut me up; you’re still ‘corrupt’- Sammy Gyamfi replies Alfred Obeng

Dan Soko

Less than 24 hours after the Managing Director of the Bulk Oil Storage and Transportation (BOST), Alfred Obeng sued a communications team member of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Sammy Gyamfi for five million Ghana cedis (GHC 5,000,000); Sammy Gyamfi has sent a reply straight to the government appointee: MyNewsGH.com can confirm.

In the express words of Mr Sammy Gyamfi:

“It’s obvious that this clueless and super-incompetent government is sinking under the wait of corruption and this is why its corrupt elements like Alfred Obeng are desperately doing everything possible to save their face and cow their critics into silence.” He wrote.

Mr Alfred Obeng filed the suit at the Kumasi High Court on 24th May, 2018 seeking to restrain the NDC communicator from making disparaging comments about him, and his company, Approacher’s Group and BOST where allegedly, Mr Obeng supervised the sale of contaminated fuel under ‘fishy’ circumstances. Investigations subsequently ‘cleared’ him of any wrongdoing.

According to the statement of claim, Sammy Gyamfi on 19th April, 2018 alluded on Adom TV’s ‘Badwam’ that the BOST MD was a ‘thief’, saying in clear terms that Alfred Obeng is “….stealing at or from BOST however, Martin Amidu had turned a blind eye to that but he is showing in the double salary matter….”

But Sammy Gyamfi, the NDC’s communication wonderkid has said he is not one to be gagged by a suit.

“Somebody should please tell Alfred Obeng that he should stop engaging in the cheap media litigation antics and rather ensure that I am served his writ of summons ASAP. The suit is long overdue and I am elated that he has found the courage to institute this defamation action at long last. I have been waiting eagerly for a call from a court bailiff but to no avail. I can’t wait to be served.” Sammy Gyamfi has said.

He added that Mr Alfred Obeng remains of one the “corrupt elements” in the Akufo-Addo government who want to use court suits to save their face and that “some of us are above this face-saving gimmick”.

See Sammy Gyamfi’s full post

Sammy Gyamfi writes:-

Somebody should please tell Alfred Obeng that he should stop engaging in the cheap media litigation antics and rather ensure that I am served his writ of summons ASAP.

The suit is long overdue and I am elated that he has found the courage to institute this defamation action at long last. I have been waiting eagerly for a call from a court bailiff but to no avail. I can’t wait to be served????.

It’s obvious that this clueless and super-incompetent government is sinking under the wait of corruption and this is why it’s corrupt elements like Alfred Obeng are desperately doing everything possible to save their face and cow their critics into silence. But some of us are above these face-saving gimmicks and will never be cowed into silence. Not possible! Never!
In fact, you haven’t seen anything yet. Bring it on; I are more than ready for you. #TRUTH_STANDS!

Source: MyNewGh.com

Ghana Actress' 'sex-for-rent' claim sparks debate in Ghana

