Suing me won’t shut me up; you’re still ‘corrupt’- Sammy Gyamfi replies Alfred Obeng

Less than 24 hours after the Managing Director of the Bulk Oil Storage and Transportation (BOST), Alfred Obeng sued a communications team member of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Sammy Gyamfi for five million Ghana cedis (GHC 5,000,000); Sammy Gyamfi has sent a reply straight to the government appointee: MyNewsGH.com can confirm.
In the express words of Mr Sammy Gyamfi:
“It’s obvious that this clueless and super-incompetent government is sinking under the wait of corruption and this is why its corrupt elements like Alfred Obeng are desperately doing everything possible to save their face and cow their critics into silence.” He wrote.
Mr Alfred Obeng filed the suit at the Kumasi High Court on 24th May, 2018 seeking to restrain the NDC communicator from making disparaging comments about him, and his company, Approacher’s Group and BOST where allegedly, Mr Obeng supervised the sale of contaminated fuel under ‘fishy’ circumstances. Investigations subsequently ‘cleared’ him of any wrongdoing.
According to the statement of claim, Sammy Gyamfi on 19th April, 2018 alluded on Adom TV’s ‘Badwam’ that the BOST MD was a ‘thief’, saying in clear terms that Alfred Obeng is “….stealing at or from BOST however, Martin Amidu had turned a blind eye to that but he is showing in the double salary matter….”
But Sammy Gyamfi, the NDC’s communication wonderkid has said he is not one to be gagged by a suit.
“Somebody should please tell Alfred Obeng that he should stop engaging in the cheap media litigation antics and rather ensure that I am served his writ of summons ASAP. The suit is long overdue and I am elated that he has found the courage to institute this defamation action at long last. I have been waiting eagerly for a call from a court bailiff but to no avail. I can’t wait to be served.” Sammy Gyamfi has said.
He added that Mr Alfred Obeng remains of one the “corrupt elements” in the Akufo-Addo government who want to use court suits to save their face and that “some of us are above this face-saving gimmick”.
See Sammy Gyamfi’s full post
Sammy Gyamfi writes:-
Somebody should please tell Alfred Obeng that he should stop engaging in the cheap media litigation antics and rather ensure that I am served his writ of summons ASAP.
The suit is long overdue and I am elated that he has found the courage to institute this defamation action at long last. I have been waiting eagerly for a call from a court bailiff but to no avail. I can’t wait to be served.
It’s obvious that this clueless and super-incompetent government is sinking under the wait of corruption and this is why it’s corrupt elements like Alfred Obeng are desperately doing everything possible to save their face and cow their critics into silence. But some of us are above these face-saving gimmicks and will never be cowed into silence. Not possible! Never!
In fact, you haven’t seen anything yet. Bring it on; I are more than ready for you. #TRUTH_STANDS!
Source: MyNewGh.com
Most Watched Videos
Most Read News
Best Of The Web
- Dino Melaye In Handcuffs, His Arrest Forces Senate Shutdown
- Outrage as gunmen kill more people in Benue State
- 998 Staff: Quit the senseless defense, Ghanaians are not stupid – A Plus blasts NPP
- Politics: North Korea and South Korea will meet in the 'truce village' of Panmunjom — these extraordinary photos show what it's like
- No MP Received Double Salary – Inusah
- Why Queen Mathilde Of Belgium Unfollowed Me On Twitter
- Euthanasia: Why The Pope Quiet If He Is Against Death Penalty?
- A Sea Of Ebola Victims Buried At Waterloo Cemetery In Freetown-Sierra Leone
- Why Europe And America Still Want Africa After Colonization?
- When Communication Has Failed, 998 Becomes An Issue
- Why Are You Calling A Double Salary Grabbing MP Honourable?
- Goil To Invest Over GH¢50m In Cylinder Re-Circulation Module
- Our Directive On Minimum Paid-Up Capital Still Stands - Bank of Ghana
- Earth Day Marked With Sensitization Programmes, Exhibition
- George Afriyie' Decision To Contest Ghana FA Election Not Hurt By Vice President Sack
- Patrick Twumasi Bags Bbrace In FC Astana 2-0 Win At FC Kyzylzhar
- StarTimes Ghana Presents Real LED TV, 20 Decoders Towards 43rd SWAG Awards Night
- 9BS To Partner SWAG And Kick Boxing
- Ghana’s Duke Micah to fight Frenchman Boyeaux on Friday
- Ashie’s Opponent, Mokoena Arrives In Ghana For WBO Africa Clash On Friday
- CID submits Koku Anyidoho’s docket to A-G Dept
- SWAG Wish Isaac Dogboe Victory In WBO Title Bout
- Asensio Gives Real Madrid Advantage Against Bayern Munich
- 'Saddick, Boahen Return From Injury Still Unclear - Obed Acheampong
- Politics: A Trump-Mueller interview may be back on the table
- Politics: 'This puts a target on his back': Ethics experts say the FBI should investigate Trump's budget director for pay for play
- Finance: A Tesla Model X driver claims her car crashed into a gym after she hit the brakes — but similar incidents point to a different explanation (TSLA)
- Strategy: 8 ways being too nice at work can backfire
- Tech: The world’s richest man Jeff Bezos reveals how he thinks about spending his infinite amounts of cash
- Asensio Gives Real Madrid Advantage Against Bayern Munich
- Politics: Michael Cohen says he'll plead the Fifth Amendment in Stormy Daniels case
- Tech: Will.i.am tells us about his friendship with Larry Page, and why he's so big into the tech scene (GOOG, GOOGL)
- Tech: AI is great at recognizing nipples, Mark Zuckerberg says (FB)
- Tech: Snapchat's grip on teenage users is loosening, but the only real threat is Instagram (SNAP)
- Politics: Here are the 21 best photos from Macron and Trump's historic state visit
- Sports: Two technologies could transform the way we all watch live sports — here's how close they are to becoming reality
- Politics: Russia says missile defenses it's sending to Syria can stop the US — here's who would win
- Tech: Jeff Bezos says he liquidates a whopping $1 billion of Amazon stock every year to pay for his rocket company Blue Origin
- George Afriyie' Decision To Contest Ghana FA Election Not Hurt By Vice President Sack
- Patrick Twumasi Bags Bbrace In FC Astana 2-0 Win At FC Kyzylzhar
- StarTimes Ghana Presents Real LED TV, 20 Decoders Towards 43rd SWAG Awards Night
- 9BS To Partner SWAG And Kick Boxing
Click Here to Comment on this Article