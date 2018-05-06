Davido hints of signing a female artiste onto his label

Nigerian Musician, Davido has hinted of signing a female artiste to his record label, Davido Music Worldwide.

The super star made this known in a tweet when he asked that “Maybe it’s time to sign a female artist?”.

Maybe it’s time to sign a female artist? — Davido (@iam_Davido) May 24, 2018

Davido this week signed Idowest unto his label making him the sixth artiste on the label which has him (Davido), Dremo, Mayorkun, Yonda.

Davido is a popular talented Nigerian singer who has made a name for himself both home and abroad with many of his hit songs. He is a father to two beautiful children, Imade and Hailey Adeleke.

Source:mynewsgh.com