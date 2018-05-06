Davido hints of signing a female artiste onto his label

Dan Soko

Nigerian Musician, Davido has hinted of signing a female artiste to his record label, Davido Music Worldwide.

The super star made this known in a tweet when he asked that “Maybe it’s time to sign a female artist?”.

Maybe it’s time to sign a female artist?????????????

— Davido (@iam_Davido) May 24, 2018

Davido this week signed Idowest unto his label making him the sixth artiste on the label which has him (Davido), Dremo, Mayorkun, Yonda.

Davido is a popular talented Nigerian singer who has made a name for himself both home and abroad with many of his hit songs. He is a father to two beautiful children, Imade and Hailey Adeleke.

Source:mynewsgh.com

About the Author:

Dan Soko
Dan Soko is a short story author and web content editor. He has work appearing or forthcoming in over a dozen venues, including GhanaScoop, Nigeria Daily News and CapitalBay. When he’s not frightening strangers with his post and writing, he’s most likely frightening his wife Mimi and their two mischievous cats: Buttons and Snaps. You can visit him at www.ghananation.com/author/webby.

