GHAPOHA Workers Accuse Mac Manu Of Family And Friends 'Chop Chop'

Dan Soko

Four Workers’ Unions of the Ghana Ports and Harbours Authority (GHAPOHA) have accused the Board Chairman of milking the Authority dry of millions of cedis through bad corporate governance practices.

Addressing a press conference on Thursday, the chairman of the Senior Staff Association, John Aseeph, spoke on a wide range of issues including alleging that the wife of Peter Mac Manu has taken over ticketing for staff travels.

According to him, the Authority “is being priced at cut-throat prices” by the wife of the former New Patriotic Party (NPP) Chairman.

“We are paying two and three times more than other competitors are offering for ticketing,” the spokesperson of the union alleged.

The four unions which comprise of Tema Senior Staff Union, Tema Junior Staff Union, Takoradi Senior Staff Union and Takoradi Junior Staff Union have also accused the Board Chairman of what they describe as “bad corporate governance practices.”

According to them, Mr Mac Manu is discriminatory and they also cite conflict of interest practices at the ports which could lead to the eventual collapse of GHAPOHA.

“He has seven companies at the port – five Stevedore companies and two cleaning companies. If the board needs to take a decision on Stevedore companies in the port of which the board chair alone holds five, how can there be fairness,” Mr Aseeph stressed.

The Union further accused Mr Mac Manu of awarding a $4 million contract to wire the newly constructed electrical and materials block of GHAPOHA to his own company.

They have also accused the Board Chairman of facilitating a contract on an LNG Project, requesting management to let the company pay $200,000 for 25 years.

Mr Aseeph said, “he is intimidating management staff, and as well interfering in the day to day running of the Authority.”

The Worker’s Union, therefore, has given President Akufo-Addo a two weeks ultimatum to sack Mr Mac Manu as Board Chairman of GHAPOHA.

But in an interview with Accra-based radio, Starr FM, Mr Manu said the allegations against him are “bogus.”

The GHAPOHA board chair who said he is out of town added that he will prove them wrong with the right documents.

Story by Ghana| Myjoyonline.com |Abubakar Ibrahim

