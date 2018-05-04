17 Students Of UDS In Trouble Over Fake WASSCE Results

17 Students Of UDS In Trouble Over Fake WASSCE Results

Seventeen (17) students of the University for Development Studies have been summarily dismissed from the school after it was established that they did not possess the requisite Senior Secondary School Certificate Examination (SSCE) results to gain admission in the institution in the first place.

A letter dated May 22, 2018 signed by the Registrar of the University, Dr A.B.T Zakraia revealed that this was exposed when the institution tried to verify the results of the affected students from the West African Examinations Council (WAEC).

Excerpts of the letter sighted by MyNewsGH.com read” I write to inform you that you have been withdrawn from the University for not possessing the qualifications by virtue of the which you have been offered admission. During the verification of the results, you were found qualified to be admitted.

You are therefore required to leave the university upon receipt of this letter and hand over the property of the university in your custody, including students ID card to the Senior Hall Tutor of your Campus. You are also required to return the library materials in your custody before you leave the university”

The affected students who are in the school of Allied Sciences according to the communique’ include 13 students who gained admission to study BSc Nursing, one midwifery and three for Community Nutrition.

5262018122453 uds1

5262018122454 uds

Loading...


