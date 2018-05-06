Shai Osudoku District Hospital Champions Healthcare Excellence

Earmarked by the World Health Organization (WHO) as a benchmark for health care in Africa, the Shai Osudoku District Hospital has won the admiration of many Ghanaians.

The Hospital has recorded zero maternal mortality in the last 5-years under the leadership of its medical superintendent, Dr. Kennedy Brightson.

Dr. Kennedy Brightson, Medical Superintendent – Shai Osudoku District Hospital

For many users of the facility, the excellent services and serene presence of the Hospital are living memories they will keep with them for a lifetime.

Citi News’ Caleb Kudah’s documentary titled Accolades for Shai Osudoku District Hospital captures the details.

