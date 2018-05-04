US Embassy Holds Ramadan Quiz For Islamic Schools

The US Embassy in partnership with the National Chief Imam of Ghana has organized a quiz competition for Islamic Mission Schools to enhance the intellectual ability of the students.
The event which formed part of this year’s Ramadan provided an opportunity to foster understanding and collaboration between Muslims and non-Muslims in the country and strengthens communities through education.
At the end of the quiz Answarudeen Fadama School emerged winners with 24 points, Ahyaa Ideen came second with 21 points, Answarudeen Darkuman placed third with 13 points.
Dr Robert P. Jackson, the US Ambassador to Ghana in an address commended the efforts of the Islamic Education Unit and the leaders of Muslim communities for their hard work for the past decades in ensuring that Islamic Mission schools receive a top-notch education.
These efforts, he said, had provided new opportunities for residents in Zongo communities.
According to Dr Jackson, the Embassy shares in the commitment of the Education Unit in improving educational outcomes throughout the country.
‘We had a chance to see the fruits of your labour in the excellent performance of all the students who participated in the competition,’ he said.
He said wherever a teacher teaches whether in a public, private, or in a mission school, they have the opportunity to shape children during the formative years.
‘Students who come from your classes with an appreciation for the value of diversity and interfaith cooperation will be the foundation for a more peaceful and tolerant future,’ he added.
He therefore urged the students to take their Islamic teachings as well as mathematics, science, reading of history and other subjects seriously. Sheikh Dr Nuhu Sharubutu, the National Chief Imam, expressed gratitude to the Ambassador for the support over the years and prayed for him.
He urged both Christians and Muslims to work towards unity to strengthen the nation so that Ghana would be seen as one of the most peaceful countries in the world.
‘Let us hold tight the cherished peace between the two religions and work together for development,’ he said.
Prophet Nakoa Nazareth Ansah Jamson, the Founder of Israel King of Jews Church, advised the students to always do the right thing and be law-abiding in other to become responsible citizens in the future.
Sheikh Armiyaw Shaibu, the Spokesperson of the Chief Imam, said the competition was a good initiative which could help boost the confidence of the students.
The Chief Imam decorated the Ambassador with a locally made ‘Agbada’ in appreciation for his support.
