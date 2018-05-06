Family Day Out 2018: Citi CBS Wins Cooking Competition

The team representing the Citi Breakfast Show emerged winners of Citi FM‘s 2018 Family Day Out event at the A1 Raceway and Wonderland Park in Tema Community 25.
The #CitiCBS who prepared ‘Tupperware Oriza Esculentus with gallus domestics in pepper sauce’ beat teams #BrunchInTheCiti, #TrafficAvenue and #EyeWitnessNews.
Team Brunch in the Citi, who placed second in the competition, cooked yam and vegetable stew and Traffic Avenue team placed third having prepared Jollof rice.
The Eye Witness team who also prepared jollof rice, took the fourth position.
Before the results were declared the Eyewitness Team had a press conference and claimed they were in a comfortable lead.
The families present were served quality entertainment with activities like soccer, ludo, chess, musical chairs, go-carting and treasure hunt.
Children at the programme took part in activities such as bouncy castles, face painting and other exciting games.
Family Day Out is an annual open-air funfair that provides an opportunity for families to bond, have fun and spend precious time together.
It is the last event for the Citi FM Family Month, which has had various family-related activities organised to consolidate the fortunes of families; including the Family Consecration Service, the Mother’s Day of Honour, the Family Breakfast Series, etc.
The Citi FM Family Day Out is powered by Citi 97.3 FM and sponsored by Lele – Tasty Food, Orca Deco – and #ShopnSave Supermarkets.
Below are the people who helped in the preparation of the food for the various teams:
- Team CitiCBS: Magdalene Williams, Nana Yaa and Roberta Azumah
- Team Brunch in the Citi: Rose Yeboah and Maa Abena
- Team Traffic Avenue: Lebene Tsogbe and Solomon
- Team Eyewitness News: Gifty Ahemaa Assan and Marie-Franz Fordjoe
