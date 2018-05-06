Family Day Out 2018: Citi CBS Wins Cooking Competition

Dan Soko
Family Day Out 2018: Citi CBS Wins Cooking Competition

The team representing the Citi Breakfast Show emerged winners of Citi FM‘s 2018 Family Day Out event at the A1 Raceway and Wonderland Park in Tema Community 25.

The #CitiCBS who prepared ‘Tupperware Oriza Esculentus with gallus domestics in pepper sauce’ beat teams #BrunchInTheCiti, #TrafficAvenue and #EyeWitnessNews.

525201880606 dsc98861

525201880606 dsc98851

525201880607 dsc98841

525201880607 dsc98831

Team Brunch in the Citi, who placed second in the competition, cooked yam and vegetable stew and Traffic Avenue team placed third having prepared Jollof rice.

525201880608 familydayoutcookingcontestresults7

525201880609 img 0134

The Eye Witness team who also prepared jollof rice, took the fourth position.

525201880609 img 0178

Before the results were declared the Eyewitness Team had a press conference and claimed they were in a comfortable lead.

The families present were served quality entertainment with activities like soccer, ludo, chess, musical chairs, go-carting and treasure hunt.

Children at the programme took part in activities such as bouncy castles, face painting and other exciting games.

Family Day Out is an annual open-air funfair that provides an opportunity for families to bond, have fun and spend precious time together.

It is the last event for the Citi FM Family Month, which has had various family-related activities organised to consolidate the fortunes of families; including the Family Consecration Service, the Mother’s Day of Honour, the Family Breakfast Series, etc.

The Citi FM Family Day Out is powered by Citi 97.3 FM and sponsored by Lele – Tasty Food, Orca Deco – and #ShopnSave Supermarkets.

Below are the people who helped in the preparation of the food for the various teams:

  1. Team CitiCBS: Magdalene Williams, Nana Yaa and Roberta Azumah
  2. Team Brunch in the Citi: Rose Yeboah and Maa Abena
  3. Team Traffic Avenue: Lebene Tsogbe and Solomon
  4. Team Eyewitness News: Gifty Ahemaa Assan and Marie-Franz Fordjoe
Loading...


Click Here to Comment on this Article

Article tags

No tags for this article

About the Author:

Dan Soko
Dan Soko is a short story author and web content editor. He has work appearing or forthcoming in over a dozen venues, including GhanaScoop, Nigeria Daily News and CapitalBay. When he’s not frightening strangers with his post and writing, he’s most likely frightening his wife Mimi and their two mischievous cats: Buttons and Snaps. You can visit him at www.ghananation.com/author/webby.

Most Watched Videos

Showboy – Sankofa (Prod. by Ivanbeatz)

May 06, 2018

Stonebwoy ft. Baby Jet – Dirty Enemies (Prod. by MOG Beatz)

May 06, 2018

Stonebwoy – We Bad (Don 45)

May 06, 2018

Olamide – Omo Ologo (Prod. by S’Bling)

May 04, 2018

Shatta Wale x Natty Lee x Addi Self – True Believer (Prod. by M.O.G Beatz)

May 06, 2018

Medikal – Adwee Ba (Prod. by Halm)

May 04, 2018

Most Read News

Ghana Actress’ ‘sex-for-rent’ claim sparks debate in Ghana

Ghana Actress’ ‘sex-for-rent’ claim sparks debate in Ghana

April 29, 2018

Mother Who Poured Hot Water On Son For Allegedly Stealing ₵1 Pleads Guilty

May 09, 2018

University Of Ghana Was Built With Cocoa Money; JB Not Founder

May 09, 2018

Akufo-Addo Suspends Top Judges Following Anas' Exposé

May 09, 2018

Best Of The Web

Subscribe to comments feed Comments (0 posted)

total: | displaying:

Post your comment

  • Bold
  • Italic
  • Underline
  • Quote

Please enter the code you see in the image:

Captcha


Myjoyonline Week in Pictures

May 25, 2018

Nothing fruitful has come out of Volta Region’s loyalty to the NDC – Rawlings

May 25, 2018

Joy Sports tactical preview: Liverpool v Real Madrid

May 25, 2018

UCL Final: Joy FM, Standard Chartered team up for live broadcast experience

May 25, 2018

Huddersfield Town striker Collin Quaner watches Black Stars training in Accra as team prepares for Japan, Iceland friendlies

May 25, 2018

HITA Installs WLAN For UHAS

May 25, 2018

NCCE Anti-Corruption And Accountability Train Lands In Nadowli

May 25, 2018

Police Claims Their CCTV Cannot Identify Latif's Attackers

May 25, 2018

MOST POPULAR

Amnesty highlights sex-for-food claims in Boko Haram-hit NE Nigeria

May 23, 2018

Successful Operation Vanguard Activities Lead To Over 1,000 Arrests

May 24, 2018

Ghanaians Should Appreciate Research Value For Quality Healthcare Delivery

May 24, 2018

Journalism And Professionalism- Where Does Ghana Stand?

May 24, 2018

Finance Minister To Chair World Bank/IMF Development Committee

May 24, 2018

Recent Comments

Most Popular Posts

I’m a changed person; I can’t sleep with Adjorlolo and son – Amarichest

April 22, 2018

Dare me with your ‘good’ English – Actress Rosemond Brown to critics

April 21, 2018

I ‘chop’ some Bhim nation girl and the ‘tonga’ was talking – Shatta Wale brags

April 20, 2018

My career is not dead; I am releasing an album tomorrow – Bisa Kdei

April 20, 2018

Actress: Juliet Ibrahim reveals her favorite ‘sex position’

April 13, 2018
News - Articles
Ghana Articles News
Go Up!