Police Claims Their CCTV Cannot Identify Latif's Attackers

The police service says they are unable to locate CCTV footages implicating some of their personnel who brutalised Multimedia Group journalist Latif Iddrisu at the CID headquarters.

According to the Director-General of Police Professional Standards Bureau, COP Nathan Kofi Boakye, the reporter has not been able to identify his attackers since the assault occurred in the night.

Kofi Boakye addressing the media on the police service’s activities for the first quarter said the situation has left them handicapped, making it difficult for them to speed up investigations.

The reporter was brutalised last month at the police CID Headquarters, where he had gone to report on the arrest of Deputy General Secretary of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Koku Anyidoho.

Some police officers subjected him to severe beatings for simply asking one of the police officers a question on the technical name for one of the crowd control vehicles stationed at the headquarters.

After four X-Ray examinations and a CT scan, doctors concluded that Latif had a fractured skull. The Multimedia Group is pushing for justice for its reporter.

Responding to the attack, COP Boakye said PIPS have done their investigations but noting that the victim cannot identify his attacker even if they are lined up.

“We are yet to get the CCTV of the event since all those around could not identify the culprits because it was dark in the alley.

“We are still trying to identify the policeman…meanwhile, we have appeared before the National Media Commission (NMC) and efforts are on the way to solve that problem,” he said.

According to him, since the reporter cannot identify the attacker, it is up to them to find alternative means of getting to the bottom of the issue to fish out the culprit.

“We earnestly want to solve this problem in order to maintain the cordial relationship between us [police] and the press,” he said.

However, contrary to that information, the Multimedia journalist insists he is able to identify the police officer who attacked him.

Latif Iddrisu has also never said he could identify his attackers as COP Boakye claimed.