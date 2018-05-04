Police Claims Their CCTV Cannot Identify Latif's Attackers

The police service says they are unable to locate CCTV footages implicating some of their personnel who brutalised Multimedia Group journalist Latif Iddrisu at the CID headquarters.
According to the Director-General of Police Professional Standards Bureau, COP Nathan Kofi Boakye, the reporter has not been able to identify his attackers since the assault occurred in the night.
Kofi Boakye addressing the media on the police service’s activities for the first quarter said the situation has left them handicapped, making it difficult for them to speed up investigations.
The reporter was brutalised last month at the police CID Headquarters, where he had gone to report on the arrest of Deputy General Secretary of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Koku Anyidoho.
Related: Interior Minister condemns police attack on Multimedia’s Latif Iddrisu
Some police officers subjected him to severe beatings for simply asking one of the police officers a question on the technical name for one of the crowd control vehicles stationed at the headquarters.
After four X-Ray examinations and a CT scan, doctors concluded that Latif had a fractured skull. The Multimedia Group is pushing for justice for its reporter.
Responding to the attack, COP Boakye said PIPS have done their investigations but noting that the victim cannot identify his attacker even if they are lined up.
Related: The Multimedia Group pushes for justice for assaulted reporter
“We are yet to get the CCTV of the event since all those around could not identify the culprits because it was dark in the alley.
“We are still trying to identify the policeman…meanwhile, we have appeared before the National Media Commission (NMC) and efforts are on the way to solve that problem,” he said.
According to him, since the reporter cannot identify the attacker, it is up to them to find alternative means of getting to the bottom of the issue to fish out the culprit.
“We earnestly want to solve this problem in order to maintain the cordial relationship between us [police] and the press,” he said.
However, contrary to that information, the Multimedia journalist insists he is able to identify the police officer who attacked him.
Latif Iddrisu has also never said he could identify his attackers as COP Boakye claimed.
Most Watched Videos
Most Read News
Best Of The Web
- Dino Melaye In Handcuffs, His Arrest Forces Senate Shutdown
- Outrage as gunmen kill more people in Benue State
- Politics: North Korea and South Korea will meet in the 'truce village' of Panmunjom — these extraordinary photos show what it's like
- CID submits Koku Anyidoho’s docket to A-G Dept
- SWAG Wish Isaac Dogboe Victory In WBO Title Bout
- Sports: LeBron James saves the Cavs from utter meltdown with game-winning block and 3-pointer back-to-back
- Here Are Ways To Whiten Your Teeth
- PRAYER FOR TODAY
- Akufo-Addo Will Lose Power In 2020 If...-- Caucus For Democratic Governance
- Ave Progressive Youths Hail DCE For Akatsi North
- Volta Region: Chaos Hits Botoku Following Planned Enstoolment Of Paramount Chief
- Police Yet To Retrieve 88k From Former Assemby Officials
- French Police Detain Billionaire Vincent Bolloré In Africa Bribery Probe
- Taxi Driver Grabbed For Defilement
- African Migrants To US 'More Educated' Than US-born Nationals And Migrants In UK
- Mason On Remanded Following Anal Sex With Minor
- Man Threatens To Kill Father
- Let's Review Universities' Curricular--President Akufo-Addo
- Ghana set to pilot world's first malaria vaccine
- ‘Worst’ NPP government far better than ‘best’ NDC government – A Plus
- Ghana's debt hits distress levels 3 years in a row
- Be fair to all political divide - Akufo-Addo to Peace Council
- Goil pursues MMT, others over GH¢12m debt
- No Mahama appointee took double salary – Inusah Fuseini
- NPP Regional Polls: Support elected executives - Election Committee to party faithfuls
- IMF praises Akufo-Addo for promoting 'Ghana Beyond Aid'
- Former Council of State member, 5 others on Police wanted list
- Don’t skip sex education in schools – Deputy Education Minister
- Government must resolve maritime border demarcation with Togo – NPA boss
- Court adjourns German widow case again
- 'I'm a wounded lion' – Allotey Jacobs cries
- Video: Lebanese ‘galamseyer’ brags about his connections at the Presidency; says nobody can touch him
- 2 Social Welfare officers arrested for stealing and selling baby
- Break-up: Shatta Michy jabs Shatta Wale in latest Instagram post
- Ghana needs renewed commitment to beat malaria – First Lady
- Anas expose: 3 judges secure ECOWAS Court injunction against impeachment
- Protest In Senate Over Buhari’s Withdrawal of $496m Without Approval
- Lagos Govt. Approves Murder Trial of Husband of Lady Killed In Banana Island
- Lagos-Ibadan Expressway Project: N64B Has Been Approved
- N322m 'Fraud': Delta Senator To Spend 2 Days In Prison
- Buhari To Be Summoned By House of Reps As Herdsmen Killings Gets Out of Control
- 26 Pharmacy Students Of KNUST For FAMU 2018 In Florida
Click Here to Comment on this Article