HITA Installs WLAN For UHAS

Health IT Africa (HITA), a Non-Governmental Organisation based in Germany, has furnished the School of Nursing and Midwifery (SONAM) of the University of Health and Allied Science (UHAS) with a world class computer laboratory.
The School was provided with a campus Wireless Local Area Network (WLAN) that gives both staff and students high-speed online access to educational services and content.
Mr Thomas Erkert, a representative of HITA, said the installation of the facility for SONAM was on ‘pilot’ base and that the facility would be replicated for the other schools in the University based on lessons learnt and experiences made.
He said the project would ensure online access to information materials, which were ‘faculty-managed and controlled’ by developing learning platforms in close collaboration with the lecturers.
Mr Erkert said the project would also enable lecturers apply modern and more effective teaching methods with structured IT- supported approaches.
Dr Robert Kaba Alhassan, Head of Department, Public Health Nursing, (UHAS), said the University would replace its distance education module with the electronic (e) and mobile (m) learning modules after a successful implementation of the project.
He said in the long term, the project was expected to ‘wean off Top-up or sandwich programmes to distance e-Learning using the hub’.
Dr Alhassan also a Facilitator for HITA said the project would help remove hurdles experienced by top-up and distance education students, allowing them learn at their own convenience without being physically present in the classroom.
Professor John Gyapong, Vice Chancellor, UHAS, said the University instituted vocational training for its students so they could contribute their quota to the development of the community and assured HITA that the facility would be put to good use and maintained to serve several generations.
HITA also donated medical equipment and supplies to selected health facilities in the Region where UHAS students underwent vocational and clinical training.
Most Watched Videos
Most Read News
Best Of The Web
- Dino Melaye In Handcuffs, His Arrest Forces Senate Shutdown
- Outrage as gunmen kill more people in Benue State
- Politics: North Korea and South Korea will meet in the 'truce village' of Panmunjom — these extraordinary photos show what it's like
- CID submits Koku Anyidoho’s docket to A-G Dept
- SWAG Wish Isaac Dogboe Victory In WBO Title Bout
- Sports: LeBron James saves the Cavs from utter meltdown with game-winning block and 3-pointer back-to-back
- Here Are Ways To Whiten Your Teeth
- PRAYER FOR TODAY
- Akufo-Addo Will Lose Power In 2020 If...-- Caucus For Democratic Governance
- Ave Progressive Youths Hail DCE For Akatsi North
- Volta Region: Chaos Hits Botoku Following Planned Enstoolment Of Paramount Chief
- Police Yet To Retrieve 88k From Former Assemby Officials
- French Police Detain Billionaire Vincent Bolloré In Africa Bribery Probe
- Taxi Driver Grabbed For Defilement
- African Migrants To US 'More Educated' Than US-born Nationals And Migrants In UK
- Mason On Remanded Following Anal Sex With Minor
- Man Threatens To Kill Father
- Let's Review Universities' Curricular--President Akufo-Addo
- Ghana set to pilot world's first malaria vaccine
- ‘Worst’ NPP government far better than ‘best’ NDC government – A Plus
- Ghana's debt hits distress levels 3 years in a row
- Be fair to all political divide - Akufo-Addo to Peace Council
- Goil pursues MMT, others over GH¢12m debt
- No Mahama appointee took double salary – Inusah Fuseini
- NPP Regional Polls: Support elected executives - Election Committee to party faithfuls
- IMF praises Akufo-Addo for promoting 'Ghana Beyond Aid'
- Former Council of State member, 5 others on Police wanted list
- Don’t skip sex education in schools – Deputy Education Minister
- Government must resolve maritime border demarcation with Togo – NPA boss
- Court adjourns German widow case again
- 'I'm a wounded lion' – Allotey Jacobs cries
- Video: Lebanese ‘galamseyer’ brags about his connections at the Presidency; says nobody can touch him
- 2 Social Welfare officers arrested for stealing and selling baby
- Break-up: Shatta Michy jabs Shatta Wale in latest Instagram post
- Ghana needs renewed commitment to beat malaria – First Lady
- Anas expose: 3 judges secure ECOWAS Court injunction against impeachment
- Protest In Senate Over Buhari’s Withdrawal of $496m Without Approval
- Lagos Govt. Approves Murder Trial of Husband of Lady Killed In Banana Island
- Lagos-Ibadan Expressway Project: N64B Has Been Approved
- N322m 'Fraud': Delta Senator To Spend 2 Days In Prison
- Buhari To Be Summoned By House of Reps As Herdsmen Killings Gets Out of Control
- 26 Pharmacy Students Of KNUST For FAMU 2018 In Florida
Click Here to Comment on this Article