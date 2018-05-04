HITA Installs WLAN For UHAS

Dan Soko
HITA Installs WLAN For UHAS

Health IT Africa (HITA), a Non-Governmental Organisation based in Germany, has furnished the School of Nursing and Midwifery (SONAM) of the University of Health and Allied Science (UHAS) with a world class computer laboratory.

The School was provided with a campus Wireless Local Area Network (WLAN) that gives both staff and students high-speed online access to educational services and content.

Mr Thomas Erkert, a representative of HITA, said the installation of the facility for SONAM was on ‘pilot’ base and that the facility would be replicated for the other schools in the University based on lessons learnt and experiences made.

He said the project would ensure online access to information materials, which were ‘faculty-managed and controlled’ by developing learning platforms in close collaboration with the lecturers.

Mr Erkert said the project would also enable lecturers apply modern and more effective teaching methods with structured IT- supported approaches.

Dr Robert Kaba Alhassan, Head of Department, Public Health Nursing, (UHAS), said the University would replace its distance education module with the electronic (e) and mobile (m) learning modules after a successful implementation of the project.

He said in the long term, the project was expected to ‘wean off Top-up or sandwich programmes to distance e-Learning using the hub’.

Dr Alhassan also a Facilitator for HITA said the project would help remove hurdles experienced by top-up and distance education students, allowing them learn at their own convenience without being physically present in the classroom.

Professor John Gyapong, Vice Chancellor, UHAS, said the University instituted vocational training for its students so they could contribute their quota to the development of the community and assured HITA that the facility would be put to good use and maintained to serve several generations.

HITA also donated medical equipment and supplies to selected health facilities in the Region where UHAS students underwent vocational and clinical training.

Loading...


Click Here to Comment on this Article

Article tags

No tags for this article

About the Author:

Dan Soko
Dan Soko is a short story author and web content editor. He has work appearing or forthcoming in over a dozen venues, including GhanaScoop, Nigeria Daily News and CapitalBay. When he’s not frightening strangers with his post and writing, he’s most likely frightening his wife Mimi and their two mischievous cats: Buttons and Snaps. You can visit him at www.ghananation.com/author/webby.

Most Watched Videos

Guru – Golden Stool ft. Edem x Lil Shaker (Prod. by Tombeatz)

May 04, 2018

Edem – Fie Fuor

May 04, 2018

Stonebwoy – We Bad (Don 45)

May 06, 2018

Olamide – Omo Ologo (Prod. by S’Bling)

May 04, 2018

Tiwa Savage ft. Omarion – Get It Now (Remix)

May 06, 2018

Barima Sidney – Kpeeeeh (Prod by Gigzbeat)

April 29, 2018

Most Read News

University Of Ghana Was Built With Cocoa Money; JB Not Founder

May 09, 2018
Ghana Actress’ ‘sex-for-rent’ claim sparks debate in Ghana

Ghana Actress’ ‘sex-for-rent’ claim sparks debate in Ghana

April 29, 2018

Akufo-Addo Suspends Top Judges Following Anas' Exposé

May 09, 2018

Mother Who Poured Hot Water On Son For Allegedly Stealing ₵1 Pleads Guilty

May 09, 2018

Best Of The Web

Subscribe to comments feed Comments (0 posted)

total: | displaying:

Post your comment

  • Bold
  • Italic
  • Underline
  • Quote

Please enter the code you see in the image:

Captcha


Myjoyonline Week in Pictures

May 25, 2018

Nothing fruitful has come out of Volta Region’s loyalty to the NDC – Rawlings

May 25, 2018

Joy Sports tactical preview: Liverpool v Real Madrid

May 25, 2018

UCL Final: Joy FM, Standard Chartered team up for live broadcast experience

May 25, 2018

Huddersfield Town striker Collin Quaner watches Black Stars training in Accra as team prepares for Japan, Iceland friendlies

May 25, 2018

HITA Installs WLAN For UHAS

May 25, 2018

NCCE Anti-Corruption And Accountability Train Lands In Nadowli

May 25, 2018

Police Claims Their CCTV Cannot Identify Latif's Attackers

May 25, 2018

MOST POPULAR

Amnesty highlights sex-for-food claims in Boko Haram-hit NE Nigeria

May 23, 2018

Successful Operation Vanguard Activities Lead To Over 1,000 Arrests

May 24, 2018

Ghanaians Should Appreciate Research Value For Quality Healthcare Delivery

May 24, 2018

Journalism And Professionalism- Where Does Ghana Stand?

May 24, 2018

Finance Minister To Chair World Bank/IMF Development Committee

May 24, 2018

Recent Comments

Most Popular Posts

I’m a changed person; I can’t sleep with Adjorlolo and son – Amarichest

April 22, 2018

Dare me with your ‘good’ English – Actress Rosemond Brown to critics

April 21, 2018

I ‘chop’ some Bhim nation girl and the ‘tonga’ was talking – Shatta Wale brags

April 20, 2018

My career is not dead; I am releasing an album tomorrow – Bisa Kdei

April 20, 2018

Actress: Juliet Ibrahim reveals her favorite ‘sex position’

April 13, 2018
News - Articles
Ghana Articles News
Go Up!