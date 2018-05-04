Huddersfield Town striker Collin Quaner watches Black Stars training in Accra as team prepares for Japan, Iceland friendlies

Would-be Ghana international Collin Quaner was a guest at the Black Stars training ground in Accra on Friday.
The Huddersfield Town striker is in Ghana for holidays and spent some hours watching the team at the Presec Park in Legon.
Last month, he met Ghana coach Kwesi Appiah in England where they held talks about him playing for the national team.
But the former Germany youth international must get his switch ratified by FIFA.
Quaner, formerly of Union Berlin FC, was born to Ghanaian parents in Dusseldorf.
The 23-year-old played a bit-part role for the Terriers in the English Premier League where he has made 25 appearances.
His physical prowess will a great addition to the Black Stars who are seeking to win the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations.
