– Advertisment –



UCL Final: Joy FM, Standard Chartered team up for live broadcast experience

Liverpool’s opponents will be trying to emulate the great Ajax and Bayern Munich sides of the 1970s by winning this competition three seasons in a row, bringing their number of triumphs to 13 in total.

Madrid, in Klopp’s words, “work like a clock from Switzerland” and, no matter how Liverpool have prepared for Cristiano Ronaldo, the lesson of history shows the five-times Ballon d’Or winner usually manages to leave his mark on these occasions.

No matter what happens, Joy FM will be covering it live.





The final of the Champions League starts at 6.45pm, but the buildup to the game is set for 6pm, as Standard Chartered Bank teams up with Joy FM for a live experience.

The classy ambience of the Accra Marriott Hotel in the heart of the Airport City will be the venue. Join us!

—

Read Full Story