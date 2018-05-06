Myjoyonline Week in Pictures

There was a lot to see this week as Myjoyonline’s photojournalist David Andoh brings a picturesque review of the week to you. ??
MTN holds Heroes of Change Award for 2018
Joy FM’s Joseph Opoku Gakpo, (left) receives an award from MTN
Naomi Esi Aku Amoah, Founder and CEO of Royal Seed Foundation receives the overall award
Some of the invited guests cheer the winners on
Wife of the Vice President Samira Bawumia was the Special Guest of Honour for the evening
First ever Joy Business Health and Wellness Trade Show opens
Prof. Agyeman Badu Akosa and special invited guest cut tape to open the exhibition while MD of MultiTv Santokh Singh looks on
Staff of Noya Wellness Center massage a visitor
Sales Executives of Living Lives Organic Company receive client
Some dignitaries at the launch
Patrons walk through the exhibition hall
At the stand of Inter Star Eye Clinic
President Akufo-Addo addresses CEOs Summit
President Akufo-Addo delivers his speech during the CEOs Summit in Accra
Mr Edward Effah, (left) CEO of Fidelity Bank and Mr DeGraft Egyir (right) CEO of CEOS Network
President Akufo-Addo (middle) in a handshake with Kofi Abotsi, a private legal practitioner.
Asempa FM holds Arm Wrestling Challenge
The winner of the Challenge receives cup from Samuel Yirenkyi, Director of Sports of the station
Another participant receives his award
Joy FM holds prayer conference
Hundreds on Friday morning participated in the maiden edition of the Joy FM’s Prayer Works Conference
