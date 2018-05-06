



Myjoyonline Week in Pictures

There was a lot to see this week as Myjoyonline’s photojournalist David Andoh brings a picturesque review of the week to you. ??

MTN holds Heroes of Change Award for 2018

Joy FM’s Joseph Opoku Gakpo, (left) receives an award from MTN





Naomi Esi Aku Amoah, Founder and CEO of Royal Seed Foundation receives the overall award

Some of the invited guests cheer the winners on

Wife of the Vice President Samira Bawumia was the Special Guest of Honour for the evening

First ever Joy Business Health and Wellness Trade Show opens

Prof. Agyeman Badu Akosa and special invited guest cut tape to open the exhibition while MD of MultiTv Santokh Singh looks on

Staff of Noya Wellness Center massage a visitor

Sales Executives of Living Lives Organic Company receive client

Some dignitaries at the launch

Patrons walk through the exhibition hall

At the stand of Inter Star Eye Clinic

President Akufo-Addo addresses CEOs Summit

President Akufo-Addo delivers his speech during the CEOs Summit in Accra

Mr Edward Effah, (left) CEO of Fidelity Bank and Mr DeGraft Egyir (right) CEO of CEOS Network

President Akufo-Addo (middle) in a handshake with Kofi Abotsi, a private legal practitioner.

Asempa FM holds Arm Wrestling Challenge

The winner of the Challenge receives cup from Samuel Yirenkyi, Director of Sports of the station

Another participant receives his award

Joy FM holds prayer conference

Hundreds on Friday morning participated in the maiden edition of the Joy FM’s Prayer Works Conference

