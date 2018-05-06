Is Anas A Secret Cult, As Close Friend Confesses??

The 40-day celebration of his mother’s death passed without the presence of Anas Aremeyaw Anas. While it was speculated that it was due to security reasons, the confessions of a friend seem to suggest another reason why the ace investigator could not be present at his own mother’s funeral.
“We are not to be at the funerals of our relatives nor behold their corpses”, Michael Owoo, a close friend of Anas Aremeyaw Anas said.
“We” are who? He only smiled and asked, “But are you, small boys?” Much as he sounded tipsy from drinking too much of the beer in front of him, he was clearly sound-minded and in full control of himself as well as articulate though his eyes looked glazed.
Speaking to a group of young folks that had gathered at the funeral grounds with the forlorn hope of seeing Anas himself, Michael explained that there are rules guiding them.
There was no way Anas could have attended his mom’s funeral. He could never have as it would have been a flagrant violation of their basic rules.
He recalled, “We were initiated with some Ghanaian celebrities who are junior members on the same day. This is why you will never see Anas and some of them together on one platform. Just watch and see. It is one of the Illuminati rules that those who were initiated on one day do not collaborate.”
“I clearly remember the day we were initiated,” he reminisced, “We were at the Institute of journalism then, when a friend who was already initiated introduced the idea to us, inviting us to their next meeting. Anas who seemed interested in everything spiritual was eager to join. I was at first afraid as I was not sure what I really wanted. Yet Anas’ interest gingered me on so three of us went that Saturday evening to the meeting which was held in a home at Airport.”
Obviously fueled the more by the beer and the avid interest of his listeners, Anas’ friend described their first meeting with the Illuminati as really scary as they were made to drink some concoctions which he found nauseating. Anas, he said, was brazenly braced for anything, so he did not flinch at any stage of the initiation process and drank all he was asked to.
“That guy is brave, “Mark stated. “ It was at the initiation that the name ‘Tiger’ was given to him. The Tiger Eye is an Illuminati name. Every Illuminati has a secret animal name. A Ghanaian musician was named Fox, another was named Dog and an actress, the peacock. This secret about Anas and the rest is known very well to the prophets Obinim, Owusu Bempah and Kumchacha” Mark asserted.
“For instance, they are not to eat mudfish, he revealed. The day they eat mudfish even by mistake, they would be demoted just like their predecessors had been.”
Most Watched Videos
Most Read News
Best Of The Web
- Akufo-Addo Will Lose Power In 2020 If...-- Caucus For Democratic Governance
- Ave Progressive Youths Hail DCE For Akatsi North
- Volta Region: Chaos Hits Botoku Following Planned Enstoolment Of Paramount Chief
- Police Yet To Retrieve 88k From Former Assemby Officials
- French Police Detain Billionaire Vincent Bolloré In Africa Bribery Probe
- Taxi Driver Grabbed For Defilement
- African Migrants To US 'More Educated' Than US-born Nationals And Migrants In UK
- Mason On Remanded Following Anal Sex With Minor
- Man Threatens To Kill Father
- Let's Review Universities' Curricular--President Akufo-Addo
- Protest In Senate Over Buhari’s Withdrawal of $496m Without Approval
- Lagos Govt. Approves Murder Trial of Husband of Lady Killed In Banana Island
- Lagos-Ibadan Expressway Project: N64B Has Been Approved
- N322m 'Fraud': Delta Senator To Spend 2 Days In Prison
- Buhari To Be Summoned By House of Reps As Herdsmen Killings Gets Out of Control
- 26 Pharmacy Students Of KNUST For FAMU 2018 In Florida
- Multimedia Intensifies Justice Campaign For Latif Iddrisu
- Proposal To Elect MMDCEs Was Not Well Thought Out
- Weija Leprosarium Receives Support From GCB Staff
- Ghana's Debt Reported To Hit Distressed Levels 3 Years Running
- Journalist Assaulted At NPP Greater Accra Elections Fights Back
- Finance: 'There is no time to lose:' Deutsche Bank is embarking on a major overhaul — and it will lead to big job losses
- Opposition Party: NDC accused of printing NPP T-Shirts for propaganda
- Politics: Exclusive: The EU is 'deeply concerned' about Liam Fox's 'incompetent' handling of Brexit
- Politics: The historic summit between South Korea and North Korea is being planned down to the millimeter — this is everything we know so far
- Crime: Police retrieve pistol, mobile phones from two suspected Nigerien armed robbers
- Pulse Movie Review: You are not ready for the heartache of Avengers: Infinity War
- TRAGIC! Man Who Survived Helicopter Crash Gets Sliced To Death During Rescue By Another Chopper
- Dear Buhari, what if the youths are lazy and entitled?
- Subsidy increasing as rising oil price pushes petrol landing cost higher
- Prisoner Or Patient? The Fate Of Ghana’s Mentally Ill Offender
- Bugri Naabu In Critical Condition After An Accident, Airlifted To Accra For Medical Treatment
- Mr. President, Why This Unfair Treatment?
- BOG’s Bitter Yet Necessary Pills
- My Birthday Wishes And Prayers As A Police Officer
- Woman Kills Daughter At Korle-Gonno
- 8th Pre-Harvest Agribusiness Conference And Exhibition Launched
- 2 Nigerien Robbers Arrested At Weija
- Murder Of Journalist Couple In Bangladesh!
- Peace Council Indicts NDC
- Former Asante Kotoko PRO Taunts Hearts of Oak Ahead Of Sunday's Super Clash
- BREAKING NEWS... George Afriyie To Lose Position At CAF
Click Here to Comment on this Article