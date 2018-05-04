VIDEO: NDC N/R Chairman Azorka leads ‘united’ NDC in free-for-all street fight

All may not be well with the National Democratic Congress (NDC) in the Northern Region, where members were today led by their Chairman in a free for all street fight over the ongoing party executive members vetting and matters arising, MyNewsGh.com can report.

In a video that has since gone viral on social media, the opposition NDC has become a butt of jokes.

The NDC who have in the past extolled how united they were compared to their NPP counterparts exchanged blows in Tamale with the Regional Chairman, Sofo Azorka leading the charge while some people made efforts to restrain him as he insisted on being allowed to fight.

Following the NDC’s defeat in the last election, they have embarked on a series of walks across all the ten regions of Ghana, dubbed ‘Unity Walk’, with Tamale recording one of the highest numbers of party faithfuls participating in ‘Unity’.

The NDC in the Northern Region, however, has since been beset by in-fighting and wrestlings over the alleged engineered disqualification of some members who are not sympahizers of Mr Azorka, with the latest being a this free for all fight as you will see in the video below.

Watch video below:

