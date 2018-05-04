Pro Basketball Player Evelyn Akhator Joins Temple Management

Dan Soko
Nigerian professional basketball player and key member of Nigeria National Female Basketball team, D’Tigress, Evelyn Akhator is the latest Nigerian talent to be signed on to leading pan-African talent management agency, Temple Management Company.

Drafted third overall pick in the 2017 Women’s National Basketball Association’s (WNBA) draft, Akhator joins the highly coveted league of sports talents such as Super Falcon Defender, EbiOnome, Sprint champion, SeyeOgunlewe, Tennis Starlet, Marylove Edwards, teenage Golf sensation, Georgia Oboh and Nigerian Beach Soccer star, Abu AzeezAbolaji, currently being managed by Temple Management Company.

Speaking on the organisation’s latest addition, Head of Sports, Temple Management Company, KoyeSowemimo remarked:“Delighted to welcome Evelyn to the family. Our focus as with all our talents is to enable Evelyn to become her own brand, inspire future female players to get into the game and give her that support structure to keep performing at the highest level”.

Akhator who started her professional career in the United States, first at Chipola CC (Marianna, Fla.) and then at the D-I level with Kentucky beamed with excitement as she commented on her latest move.

“Super excited to join Temple Management Company,” she said.“When I met with KoyeSowemimo, the Head of Sports, it seemed like a no brainer to me. The vision they have was clear and very much aligned with where I want to go in my career and beyond. The future as I see is very bright ”.

Expressing the organisation’s commitment to its talents across the African continent, Group Chief Executive, Temple Management Company, Idris Olorunnimbe, maintained that the Temple Management was unwaveringly resolute to giving its talents the platforms, opportunities and tools to guarantee their success within their respective fields.

He added “Temple Management is determined to create a paradigm shift in the management of talents across Africa. As a truly pan-African organisation, our objective is to place our clients on a global pedestal where their talents and equally importantly, their personal brands are brought to the fore and genuinely appreciated. It is for this reason that we are thrilled to welcome Evelyn Akhator to the family”.

Akahtor who grew up Nigeria, was first picked up a ball at age 14 at a girls’camp. She currently plays forward/centre for the D’Tigress (National Team) and was with the Dallas Wings of the Women’s National Basketball Association’s (WNBA) for the 2017/18 season. She debuted in her first WNBA game at San Antonio and scored her first WNBA points against Phoenix in May 2017. There are number of options for Evelyn to consider post her Dallas Season, so watch this space.

Dan Soko
Dan Soko is a short story author and web content editor.

