My Wife Never Asked What I Had To Offer Before She Said ‘Yes’ – Comic Actor Saka



My brotherly friend Gbenga Windapo was the Gardner who kept watering the flower of the friendship. One day a voice came “Hafiz Mumu you no go propose abi na when Jesus come back you go do am” So I proposed. She was silent for some minutes. I thought I saw her looking me over! Ye! This one too was calculating my worth. My God! What will this one ask? Then… “YES!” My brotherly friend Gbenga Windapo was the Gardner who kept watering the flower of the friendship. One day a voice came “Hafiz Mumu you no go propose abi na when Jesus come back you go do am” So I proposed. She was silent for some minutes. I thought I saw her looking me over! Ye! This one too was calculating my worth. My God! What will this one ask? Then… “YES!” I had thought it was a voice in me that spoke in such audible voice. But the assurance on her gentle beautiful face assured me I had heard her voice and I heard her right. She never asked what I could offer before she could agree to be my wife. I remembered then I was living in a “room and parlour” portion in a civilian barrack where we used general toilet and kitchen.

This woman stood by me. She has never wavered in helping me achieve my dream, our dream our future! She had taught me what womanhood is. A (good) woman is a divine catalyst for achieving future dreams. This day May 24th 15 years ago Olaide said YES and became Mrs Oyetoro my darling wife; OLOMI ATATA. May ALLAH grant us the grace to witness many years alive in excellent health and HIS divine favour. … IT IS WELL.”

I read her lips. She had simply told me that I have to offer Me+ 2 cars at least before she could say “yes”. I needed no Imam to tell me she wasn’t my wife. I decided to face my career and leave “woman palava” until I met this woman who my mind told me had been searching for me. After “toasting” her we became friends.