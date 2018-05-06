My Wife Never Asked What I Had To Offer Before She Said ‘Yes’ – Comic Actor Saka

Popular actor Hafiz Oyetoro, popularly known as Saka, has taken to social media to celebrate his 15 years wedding anniversary to his beautiful wife. He wrote:

“I thought I had a pretty good idea of what a woman is. But when it was time for me to find my own woman, it dawned on me that a woman is not a man. In my search, I came across a lady who was edging me on, making me to belief she loved “me”. 

Well I decided to propose. She had listened quietly with encouraging countenance on her face. I went on to fantasy on how our “coming together” would be the best thing that could happen to us. 
Then… “Are you sure you are ready?” “YES” I answered. “Where is your car?” “I will get one soon.” “If eventually you are able to get a car God knows when, wont you go to work with the car?” I noded proudly “So when I get married to YOU I Will be jumping on public buses”… 
I read her lips. She had simply told me that I have to offer Me+ 2 cars at least before she could say “yes”. I needed no Imam to tell me she wasn’t my wife. I decided to face my career and leave “woman palava” until I met this woman who my mind told me had been searching for me. After “toasting” her we became friends. 

My brotherly friend Gbenga Windapo was the Gardner who kept watering the flower of the friendship. One day a voice came “Hafiz Mumu you no go propose abi na when Jesus come back you go do am” So I proposed. She was silent for some minutes. I thought I saw her looking me over! Ye! This one too was calculating my worth. My God! What will this one ask? Then… “YES!”

I had thought it was a voice in me that spoke in such audible voice. But the assurance on her gentle beautiful face assured me I had heard her voice and I heard her right. She never asked what I could offer before she could agree to be my wife. I remembered then I was living in a “room and parlour” portion in a civilian barrack where we used general toilet and kitchen. 

This woman stood by me. She has never wavered in helping me achieve my dream, our dream our future! She had taught me what womanhood is. A (good) woman is a divine catalyst for achieving future dreams.

This day May 24th 15 years ago Olaide said YES and became Mrs Oyetoro my darling wife; OLOMI ATATA. May ALLAH grant us the grace to witness many years alive in excellent health and HIS divine favour. … IT IS WELL.”

