Pambros Salt Company to lay off workers due to encroachers

Salt manufacturing company, Pambros, has served a strong notice that it may be forced to lay off about half of its workers should activities of encroachers on its properties go unresolved.
The company is thus seeking an intervention from the government to help them deal with issues.
The concerns follow a working visit by the Minister for Environment, Science, Technology and Innovation, Prof. Kwabena Frimpong Boateng to the site as part of celebrations to mark the International Day for Biological Diversity.
While touring the site, Managing Director of Pambros Salt Industries Limited, Michael Odartey-Wellington narrated how heavily, the company’s profit has dwindled due to the activities of the encroachers.
According to him, “The encroachers have built into the area and because of that, there is no free flow of water. So when it rains, their place gets flooded and what they do is to try to cut into our embankment and that in a way affects our production”.
He further explained how the wetlands have undergone rapid destruction from the encroachers who are filling the wetlands for the construction of buildings.
Their actions, he adds, have resulted in the wetlands inability to hold up overflows from the Lafa stream which eventually floods the company.
“Because of the encroachment, our production is now greatly affected. We are not able to produce as much as we used to do in some years back”, he said.
Mr. Odartey-Wellington further revealed that production has seen a great decline from sixty thousand metric tonnes annually, to about twenty-five thousand metric tonnes.
He feared this may compel them to lay off workers as their production cost keeps soaring high although profit keeps dwindling.
“In a few years back we were able to produce 60,000 metric tonnes of salt, today, we are down to 25,000 metric tonnes. We engage about 700- 1,000 workers directly. Now if this continues we will have no other option than to lay off our workers. We will be down to maybe about 200” he warned.
According to him, a 25kg bag filled with salt which hitherto sold for 10ghc is now going for half the price.
He attributed this development to the importation of salt which has heightened competition.
“Five years ago, we were selling a 25kg bag of salt for GHc10 today we are selling it at GHc5”.
The Minister for Environment, Science, Technology and Innovation, Prof. Kwabena Frimpong Boateng however assured that a committee will be set up to find ways to rid the encroachers off the land to boost production again.
“From our point of view, we are going to set up a committee and engage Nii Sempe to help us and assist us in preserving this very important site” he stated. Read Full Story
Most Watched Videos
Most Read News
Best Of The Web
- 26 Pharmacy Students Of KNUST For FAMU 2018 In Florida
- Multimedia Intensifies Justice Campaign For Latif Iddrisu
- Proposal To Elect MMDCEs Was Not Well Thought Out
- TRAGIC! Man Who Survived Helicopter Crash Gets Sliced To Death During Rescue By Another Chopper
- Prisoner Or Patient? The Fate Of Ghana’s Mentally Ill Offender
- Bugri Naabu In Critical Condition After An Accident, Airlifted To Accra For Medical Treatment
- Mr. President, Why This Unfair Treatment?
- BOG’s Bitter Yet Necessary Pills
- My Birthday Wishes And Prayers As A Police Officer
- Woman Kills Daughter At Korle-Gonno
- 8th Pre-Harvest Agribusiness Conference And Exhibition Launched
- 2 Nigerien Robbers Arrested At Weija
- Murder Of Journalist Couple In Bangladesh!
- Peace Council Indicts NDC
- Former Asante Kotoko PRO Taunts Hearts of Oak Ahead Of Sunday's Super Clash
- BREAKING NEWS... George Afriyie To Lose Position At CAF
- Zylofon Media Sponsorship Deal Will Benefit All Ghanaian Football Fan - Sannie Daara
- Hearts of Oak Supporters Chief In Ashanti Region Assures Team Of Safety Ahead Of Kotoko Clash
- At Argentina Football Club, Maradona Is God, Messi Is Adam
- Kasapreko, Two Others To Sponsor Beach Soccer Unity Cup
- Ashie's Opponent, Arrives For WBO Africa Clash On Friday
- Kofi Boakye Declares Interest In Contesting Cycling Presidency
- Sports Ministry To Take On Some Of YEA Sports Programme Recruits
- World Cup Boost For Egypt And Mohamed Elneny
- Kumi Guitar: Highlife singer hospitalised
- Ghanaian Players Abroad: Patrick Twumasi bags brace for Astana
- Ekow Blankson: Ace actor apologise for calling new crop of actors as bunch of jokers
- Politics: Women have shared 8 ways they got over the insecurity of being cheated on — and some of the answers make a lot of sense
- Top Scorer: Jordan Ayew is a happy person at Swansea than he was at Aston Villa
- Photos: Bisa Kdei launches “Highlife Konnect” album in colourful African set-up
- Politics: A 28-year-old Instagram star and amateur stuntman has reportedly died in a motorcycle crash in New Zealand
- Anas Exposé: ECOWAS court places injunction against impeachment of 3 'corrupt' judges
- Homosexuality: Only God can deliver homosexuals - Lawyer Foh-Amoaning
- Tech: Prince Harry has asked his brother William to be his best man
- Cowbell Gold joins the family of the nutritious Cowbell range of products
- Politics: All options for the Irish border after Brexit will damage Northern Ireland's economy, leaked analysis shows
- Road Carnage: Bugri Naabu involved in accident, flown to Accra for treatment
- A Stage Play On Road Safety Campaign To Be Premiered In Accra
- Tema Fishing Harbour Bans Unlicensed Vessels
- Moesha Generalises Again In CNN’s Full Interview
- Minister Pleads For Patience
- DKB Joins Hitz FM
Click Here to Comment on this Article