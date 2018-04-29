Minister Cited For Contempt Over Volta NPP Polls

John Peter Amewu
Six senior members of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) and an electoral officer have been dragged to court for contempt over the holding of the Volta regional delegates’ conference.
Key among them are the Volta Regional Minister, Dr Archibald Yao Letsa and the Minister of Lands and Natural Resources, John Peter Amewu.
The others are the newly-elected regional chairman of the party, Kofi Makafui Woanyah, former acting Regional Chairman, Esther Edjeani, Chairman of the Vetting Committee, Bob Charles Agbontor, Volta Regional Director of Electoral Commission (EC), Selormey Dogbe and the Hohoe Municipal Electoral Officer, Thomas Karikari.
The seven allegedly defied an injunction restraining the NPP from holding the Volta regional conference, which saw the election of new regional executives in April, 2018.
The Ho High Court, presided over by Justice Eric Baah, adjourned the case to June 18, 2018 because not all the defendants had been served with copies of the contempt notice.
The former Secretary of the NPP in the Volta Region, George Kofi Boateng, filed an ex-parte motion to place an injunction on the party’s regional conference in April.
The court granted the motion prior to the conference to Mr Boateng who complained of unfair disqualification by the party.
Mr. Boateng explained to the press that he and three other aspirants were disqualified by the vetting committee chaired by Bob Charles Agbontor in April unjustifiably.
He, therefore, petitioned the party but received no response until the conference was held in Hohoe.
Mr. Boateng said although the NPP had knowledge of the injunction, it held the conference under the leadership and supervision of the respondents to elect new regional executives.
This, according to Mr Boateng, amounts to gross disrespect to the court.
Respondents’ motion
Lawyer of the respondents, Ernest Gaewu moved an application to set aside the said interlocutory injunction on grounds that the lawyers of the applicant erred in filing the order.
He said it was wrong for the administrator of the party to be served the notice.
He said the court order was rendered void because the ex-parte motion for the injunction served on the NPP was not done together with writ of summons and hearing notice in accordance with the statues.
Lawyer for the plaintiff, Eric Atsu Agbakpe, said it was a good service because the administrator, who was appointed by the party at the regional level, was in good standing.
He, therefore, prayed the court to dismiss the application.
From Fred Duodu, Ho (k.duodu@yahoo.com)
Most Watched Videos
Most Read News
Best Of The Web
- Prisoner Or Patient? The Fate Of Ghana’s Mentally Ill Offender
- Bugri Naabu In Critical Condition After An Accident, Airlifted To Accra For Medical Treatment
- Mr. President, Why This Unfair Treatment?
- BOG’s Bitter Yet Necessary Pills
- My Birthday Wishes And Prayers As A Police Officer
- Woman Kills Daughter At Korle-Gonno
- 8th Pre-Harvest Agribusiness Conference And Exhibition Launched
- 2 Nigerien Robbers Arrested At Weija
- Murder Of Journalist Couple In Bangladesh!
- Peace Council Indicts NDC
- Former Asante Kotoko PRO Taunts Hearts of Oak Ahead Of Sunday's Super Clash
- BREAKING NEWS... George Afriyie To Lose Position At CAF
- Zylofon Media Sponsorship Deal Will Benefit All Ghanaian Football Fan - Sannie Daara
- How to Rest in God and Overcome Challenges
- Plan An Amazing Baecation With These Tips
- Five migrants die off Morocco as Spain searches for more boats
- Two Brand New Cars Up For Grabs At West Hills Mall
- Universities To Benefit From Research Fund--Akufo-Addo Announces
- Lebanese Galamsey Operator Claims To Have Strong Connections At The Presidency
- Catholic church should intervene in Cameroon crisis: thinktank
- MTN Gives Its Customers A Lifetime Experience In Dubai
- NPP 2nd Vice Chairman Hopeful Bemoans Rise Of Road Accidents In Ghana
- Donewell, Happy FM Stock Blood Bank
- Novartis Fights Malaria With $100m
- Ahmad Promises Reforms In African Football As UPSA Confers Doctorate Degree On Him
- Is Mo Salah The Best Player In The World?
- Listowell Bukarson Expresses Disappointment In Hearts of Oak PR Team
- Dr Kyei To Meet Asante Kotoko Supporters On Saturday
- All Set For Second Edition Of E/R Volleyball Gala
- Betway Ghana Supports World Malaria Day
- New York Times: Panel Tells NCAA To End One and Done
- WATCH: Shatta Wale vows to track down and beat people who insult him on social media
- Road Closure: Mallam Junction road to be closed April 30
- New York Times: Signs of Wavering Eurozone Economy Are Unlikely to Faze ECB
- Abomination: Mother films her 3-year-old twin boys having sex
- Relationship Tips: 5 romantic ways to say “I'm sorry” to your love one
- Politics: Ronny Jackson, Trump's pick to run the Veterans Affairs department, withdraws his bid over mounting misconduct allegations
- World Heavyweight bout: Anthony Joshua has 24 hours to accept Wilder’s $50 million offer
- Patriotic: Police reject GH¢2,000 bribe from robbers
- Finance: AMD surges after a stellar earnings report (AMD)
- Ghanaian Players Abroad: Michael Essien to announce his retirement soon
- Unemployment: Be a little patient with Akufo-Addo - Dep. Information Minister begs
Click Here to Comment on this Article