Bogoso Robber Killed In Accra

The suspect lying on the road dead following the collision. INSET: One of the suspects
A fierce gun battle between the police and two out of three suspected armed robbers believed to have taken part in the Bogosu robbery attack that caused the death of Lance Corporal Nicholas Doku a month ago has led to the death of one of the purported robbers at Shiashie, near the Tetteh Quarshie Roundabout in Accra.
The slain suspect, identified as Nathaniel Ibu, a Nigerian, together with Kweku Mintah (the Gospel singer), allegedly led the operation, while Kojo Amponsah, 46, is in the custody of the police.
According to sources, the police are on the verge of apprehending three others involved in the robbery.
This brings to six the number of suspects busted in connection with the robbery.
The others arrested earlier included Fredrick Mensah, 32; Bismark Opoku, 34; Charles Kwesi alias Yaw Laryea, 20, and Mohammed Dauda, 32.
A source at the Police Intelligence Directorate told the paper that at about 10:00 am on Thursday, May 24, 2018, personnel of the directorate were informed that some of the armed robbers who allegedly took part in the Bogosu robbery were planning to attack another person at East Legon.
The police monitored and arrested Amponsah Kojo at Ablekuma Olebu in the Ga Central Municipality of the Greater Accra Region.
Upon his arrest, the suspect reportedly admitted taking part in the robbery at Bogosu and further led the team to Achimota to apprehend one of his accomplices identified as Nathaniel Ibu.
On seeing the police at the Achimota bus terminal area, Ibu allegedly sped off towards the motorway, facing oncoming vehicles whilst firing back at the police.
The police pursued him and also returned fire.
On reaching the Okponglo Traffic Light, Ibu’s vehicle reportedly collided with an oncoming range rover and got severely injured.
He was immediately apprehended but while he was being taken to the Police Hospital for treatment, he reportedly died on the way.
A later search in the accident vehicle led to the recovery of the foreign pistol with 40 rounds of ammunition, which he used to fire at the police.
The body has been deposited at the hospital for preservation.
On April 30, 2018, Lance Corporal Nicholas Duku, a police officer escorting some government officials and Indian nationals of a mining company, was shot and killed at Tarkwa in the Western Region by armed robbers.
The armed robbers allegedly made away with GH¢900,000 after killing the police officer.
The robbers later abandoned their vehicle – a Nissan Roque with registration number GE 411-16- at Oppong Valley Junction, near Bogoso.
(lindatenyah@gmail.com)
By Linda Tenyah-Ayettey
Most Watched Videos
Most Read News
Best Of The Web
- Prisoner Or Patient? The Fate Of Ghana’s Mentally Ill Offender
- Bugri Naabu In Critical Condition After An Accident, Airlifted To Accra For Medical Treatment
- Mr. President, Why This Unfair Treatment?
- BOG’s Bitter Yet Necessary Pills
- My Birthday Wishes And Prayers As A Police Officer
- Woman Kills Daughter At Korle-Gonno
- 8th Pre-Harvest Agribusiness Conference And Exhibition Launched
- 2 Nigerien Robbers Arrested At Weija
- Murder Of Journalist Couple In Bangladesh!
- Peace Council Indicts NDC
- Former Asante Kotoko PRO Taunts Hearts of Oak Ahead Of Sunday's Super Clash
- BREAKING NEWS... George Afriyie To Lose Position At CAF
- Zylofon Media Sponsorship Deal Will Benefit All Ghanaian Football Fan - Sannie Daara
- How to Rest in God and Overcome Challenges
- Plan An Amazing Baecation With These Tips
- Five migrants die off Morocco as Spain searches for more boats
- Two Brand New Cars Up For Grabs At West Hills Mall
- Universities To Benefit From Research Fund--Akufo-Addo Announces
- Lebanese Galamsey Operator Claims To Have Strong Connections At The Presidency
- Catholic church should intervene in Cameroon crisis: thinktank
- MTN Gives Its Customers A Lifetime Experience In Dubai
- NPP 2nd Vice Chairman Hopeful Bemoans Rise Of Road Accidents In Ghana
- Donewell, Happy FM Stock Blood Bank
- Novartis Fights Malaria With $100m
- Ahmad Promises Reforms In African Football As UPSA Confers Doctorate Degree On Him
- Is Mo Salah The Best Player In The World?
- Listowell Bukarson Expresses Disappointment In Hearts of Oak PR Team
- Dr Kyei To Meet Asante Kotoko Supporters On Saturday
- All Set For Second Edition Of E/R Volleyball Gala
- Betway Ghana Supports World Malaria Day
- New York Times: Panel Tells NCAA To End One and Done
- WATCH: Shatta Wale vows to track down and beat people who insult him on social media
- Road Closure: Mallam Junction road to be closed April 30
- New York Times: Signs of Wavering Eurozone Economy Are Unlikely to Faze ECB
- Abomination: Mother films her 3-year-old twin boys having sex
- Relationship Tips: 5 romantic ways to say “I'm sorry” to your love one
- Politics: Ronny Jackson, Trump's pick to run the Veterans Affairs department, withdraws his bid over mounting misconduct allegations
- World Heavyweight bout: Anthony Joshua has 24 hours to accept Wilder’s $50 million offer
- Patriotic: Police reject GH¢2,000 bribe from robbers
- Finance: AMD surges after a stellar earnings report (AMD)
- Ghanaian Players Abroad: Michael Essien to announce his retirement soon
- Unemployment: Be a little patient with Akufo-Addo - Dep. Information Minister begs
Click Here to Comment on this Article