Bishops Laud Nana Over Corruption Fight

President Nana Akufo-Addo
THE GHANA Catholic Bishops’ Conference (GCBC) and the Christian Council of Ghana (CCG) have jointly expressed deep appreciation to President Akufo-Addo for his bold approach towards the fight against corruption and bribery in the Ghanaian society.
In a joint communiqué issued by the CCG and the GCBC on Wednesday and signed by Rev Philip Naameh, President, Ghana Catholic Bishops’ Conference and Rev. Seth S. Agidi, Chairman, Christian Council of Ghana, the two bodies welcomed the setting up of the Office of Special Prosecutor, congratulating those appointed so far to run the Office.
“We, however, urge strongly that this campaign cannot be another lip service. We call for transparency and integrity in investigations to ascertain corrupt practices and demand that culprits be duly prosecuted in accordance with the laws of our country.,” according to the communiqué.
President Akufo-Addo has since assuming office on January 7, 2017, made bold moves to tackle corruption and bribery head-on.
He recently ordered the arrest of Ghana Football Association (GFA) president, Kwasi Nyantakyi, for allegedly using his (president’s) name in a supposed case of bribery.
Both the GCBC and the CCG have urged that rather than sitting on the fence and criticizing, Ghanaians must assist the president in the fight against corruption.
In the Communiqué the two bodies charged, “All Ghanaians, especially Christians, are called upon to work harder to eliminate the evil of bribery and corruption, to cherish fearless honesty, probity and accountability.”
Meeting
The Ghana Catholic Bishops’ Conference and the Christian Council of Ghana held their annual joint meeting at the Mary Mother of God Counsel Catholic Church, Airport West, Accra, on Wednesday, May 16, 2018.
They held an Ecumenical Service to pray for Christian unity, the wellbeing of the government and Ghanaians as a whole under the theme, “Unity with Christ and with each other for peace and mutual up-building.”
Christianity Losing Impact
The religious bodies noted “with very grave concern various abuses in some worshipping centres in Ghana in the name of spirituality, prophetic revelations and divine intervention.”
According to the communiqué, “These happenings in the Christian fraternity discredit the Gospel and cause people to despise the positive influence of the Word of God.”
It further underscored, “We are concerned that the role of Christianity ‘as the salt of the earth and light of the world’ (cf. Matt 5:13-14) is losing impact as a result of the self-serving practices of some Christian leaders. We abhor such practices and call upon such leaders to tend the flock of the Lord faithfully.
“We therefore, wish to draw the attention of Christians and the nation to the following: No human person or object should take the place of Christ as object of worship. Christians should put their faith in Jesus Christ alone to meet all their needs, even in times of difficulties. Christians and all citizens should cherish the values of hard work, patient endurance, moderation and contentment.”
BY Melvin Tarlue
Most Watched Videos
Most Read News
Best Of The Web
- Prisoner Or Patient? The Fate Of Ghana’s Mentally Ill Offender
- Bugri Naabu In Critical Condition After An Accident, Airlifted To Accra For Medical Treatment
- Mr. President, Why This Unfair Treatment?
- BOG’s Bitter Yet Necessary Pills
- My Birthday Wishes And Prayers As A Police Officer
- Woman Kills Daughter At Korle-Gonno
- 8th Pre-Harvest Agribusiness Conference And Exhibition Launched
- 2 Nigerien Robbers Arrested At Weija
- Murder Of Journalist Couple In Bangladesh!
- Peace Council Indicts NDC
- Former Asante Kotoko PRO Taunts Hearts of Oak Ahead Of Sunday's Super Clash
- BREAKING NEWS... George Afriyie To Lose Position At CAF
- Zylofon Media Sponsorship Deal Will Benefit All Ghanaian Football Fan - Sannie Daara
- How to Rest in God and Overcome Challenges
- Plan An Amazing Baecation With These Tips
- Five migrants die off Morocco as Spain searches for more boats
- Two Brand New Cars Up For Grabs At West Hills Mall
- Universities To Benefit From Research Fund--Akufo-Addo Announces
- Lebanese Galamsey Operator Claims To Have Strong Connections At The Presidency
- Catholic church should intervene in Cameroon crisis: thinktank
- MTN Gives Its Customers A Lifetime Experience In Dubai
- NPP 2nd Vice Chairman Hopeful Bemoans Rise Of Road Accidents In Ghana
- Donewell, Happy FM Stock Blood Bank
- Novartis Fights Malaria With $100m
- Ahmad Promises Reforms In African Football As UPSA Confers Doctorate Degree On Him
- Is Mo Salah The Best Player In The World?
- Listowell Bukarson Expresses Disappointment In Hearts of Oak PR Team
- Dr Kyei To Meet Asante Kotoko Supporters On Saturday
- All Set For Second Edition Of E/R Volleyball Gala
- Betway Ghana Supports World Malaria Day
- New York Times: Panel Tells NCAA To End One and Done
- WATCH: Shatta Wale vows to track down and beat people who insult him on social media
- Road Closure: Mallam Junction road to be closed April 30
- New York Times: Signs of Wavering Eurozone Economy Are Unlikely to Faze ECB
- Abomination: Mother films her 3-year-old twin boys having sex
- Relationship Tips: 5 romantic ways to say “I'm sorry” to your love one
- Politics: Ronny Jackson, Trump's pick to run the Veterans Affairs department, withdraws his bid over mounting misconduct allegations
- World Heavyweight bout: Anthony Joshua has 24 hours to accept Wilder’s $50 million offer
- Patriotic: Police reject GH¢2,000 bribe from robbers
- Finance: AMD surges after a stellar earnings report (AMD)
- Ghanaian Players Abroad: Michael Essien to announce his retirement soon
- Unemployment: Be a little patient with Akufo-Addo - Dep. Information Minister begs
Click Here to Comment on this Article