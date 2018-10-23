Huawei’s Richard Yu Believes Great Times Deserve Great Products

In the first half of 2018, the shipment of Huawei smartphones reached a record high of over 95 million units.
According to IDC, a renowned global market intelligence firm, the global market share of Huawei smartphones has soared by up to 15.8% in the second quarter of 2018, enabling Huawei to become the second largest smartphone vendor in the world. This is the first time that Huawei has been able to secure such a high ranking.
The shipments of the Huawei P20 series reached more than 9 million units worldwide within four months since its initial launch.
The Huawei Mate 10 series continued to have a strong performance with global shipments of more than 10 million units.
The H1 shipments of Huawei Nova series had a year-on-year growth of 60%. The number of global Nova users exceeded 50 million.
The market share of Huawei smartphones ranked first in eight countries, including China, Russia, Spain, Poland, Italy, and Egypt, and second in 30 countries, including France, Finland, Hungary, Austria, and the UAE.
Huawei Cloud services have covered more than 170 countries, involving 400 million registered users and 450,000 developers worldwide. It is estimated that the annual income of developers will have a year-on-year increase of 100% in 2018.
Huawei HiLink has rapidly expanded its smart home ecosystem to include more than 500 products (from over 150 brands), serving more than 400 million users.
Huawei HiHealth now has more than 100 million registered users.
Huawei now has more than 53,000 retail stores and more than 3,500 experience stores in 110 countries and regions around the world.
Most Watched Videos
Most Read News
Best Of The Web
- Girl Smarts: Kate Hudson’s fabletics line looks like this in real life
- Guy Smarts: How many calories do you burn while you sleep?
- Odd Enough: Is it acceptable to shave on public transportation?
- "How I Joined Kidney Business" - Human Kidneys' Hunters
- Five killed in torrential Tunisia rains
- Eighteen dead in DR Congo rebel attack: army
- Prof. Joshua Alabi Rounds Up Upper East Regional Campaign
- World: FEMA Administrator must reimburse U.S. For misuse of agency vehicles
- World: Kavanaugh's accuser says she's willing to testify before judiciary committee
- World: Nominee's fate is pivotal point in U.S. Politics
- Opinion: Creating borders, for art or alligator skins
- Opinion: Is this man the antidote to Donald Trump?
- World: Health care ruling could be costly for government
- Saraki Calls Omisore of SDP to Support PDP Defeat APC?
- WHO Warns Against Air Pollution-related Deaths
- Committee Under Fire To Release Report On Asawase Police Killings
- Experts To Green Northern Ghana
- Bongo: Agriculture Activities Affected Due To Lack Of Good Bridges
- Blame NDC on DTV Migration Delay, Not NPP
- ‘Communications Ministry Always Disgracing Gov’t’
- LEAP Currently Serving Over 456,000 Households
- Kumbungu Youth Chief On Police Wanted List
- Habitat Fair Offers Great Deals
- This Is The Most Photographed House In Africa
- Ghanaian Striker Seth Painstil Scores Again As Admira Beat Wacker In Austria
- Cameroon Captain Benjamin Moukandjo Retires From International Football
- CAF Confederation Cup: Enyimba Clobber Rwandan Side Rayon Sports To Book Last Four Spot
- Lacazette And Aubameyang Earn Arsenal Win Over Everton
- Opinion: Welcome to college. Your parents are in the tents next door
- World: Armed with a laptop and a spreadsheet, he takes on the city's biggest landlords
- Politics: How 2 guys in a Connecticut jail cell helped change the way America does drugs
- Entertainment: Life is a cabaret (and Alan Cumming is tending bar)
- World: Hurricane Florence has gone, but challenges for the Carolinas have just begun
- Finance: Wall Street's convinced that Tesla will need to raise more cash — and has some theories about how and when that may happen (TSLA)
- World: Nigerian herders' biggest fear: Not lions, but farmers
- World: Talk of the 25th amendment underscores a volatile presidency
- World: Tentative deal reached for Aavanaugh accuser to testify on Thursday
- World: Japan vows to cut its nuclear hoard. Neighbors fear the opposite
- World: China demands US. Withdraw sanctions imposed over military purchases from Russia
- Sports: The Buffalo Bills are running up the score on the Vikings just a week after a loss so bad that a player retired at halftime
- Opinion: Always on the hunt for something cool
- Group To Validate OGP Commitments
Click Here to Comment on this Article