KNUST Impasse: Stay Away From Unguarded Statements – UTAG Warns Politicians

Dan Soko

The University Teachers Association of Ghana (UTAG) has cautioned politicians to stay away from making unguarded comments about happenings at the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST).

The Association said political actors should allow the University and its structures to bring the matter to an amicable resolution.

A statement by the UTAG National President, Dr Eric Opoku Mensah, said on Tuesday that “UTAG has observed with worry events that have been unfolding on KNUST campus.”

“While UTAG believes in the rights of students to go on a lawful demonstration, it is however appalled by the acts of vandalism, bodily injuries and destruction of properties on campus.”

His comments follow the country’s second biggest university’s indefinite shut down after violent protests erupted between students and authorities Monday.

The decision was taken after a meeting between school officials and the Ashanti Regional Security Council (REGSEC).

The Regional Minister, Simon Osei-Mensah, told the press after the meeting that a curfew has been imposed effective 6:00 pm on Monday.

He added that from 6:00 am to 12:00 noon on Tuesday, all students “including student leaders” should vacate the campus premises.

Only foreign students are spared. According to the Minister, a single hostel which will be protected by security will be provided for them.

Monitoring the developments closely, UTAG said, “we appreciate the intervention by the University Management and REGSEC in closing down the university in the face of the current challenges.”

“We wish to state that government should put in place the necessary measures to safeguard the lives of the staff of the university and their properties.”

They also called for cool heads as the necessary authorities settle the impasse for normal academic life to be restored as soon as possible.

Following the development, there have been lots of comments from political actors including members of the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) on social media.

-Myjoyonline



Click Here to Comment on this Article

Article tags

No tags for this article

About the Author:

Dan Soko
Dan Soko is a short story author and web content editor. He has work appearing or forthcoming in over a dozen venues, including GhanaScoop, Nigeria Daily News and CapitalBay. When he’s not frightening strangers with his post and writing, he’s most likely frightening his wife Mimi and their two mischievous cats: Buttons and Snaps. You can visit him at www.ghananation.com/author/webby.

Most Watched Videos

Most Read News

Best Of The Web

Subscribe to comments feed Comments (0 posted)

total: | displaying:

Post your comment

  • Bold
  • Italic
  • Underline
  • Quote

Please enter the code you see in the image:

Captcha


‘Drogba Was The Toughest’

October 23, 2018

Namibia Confirmed As Host Of CAF's First-Ever GS Academy Seminar

October 23, 2018

CAF Champions League: Al Ahly Coach Patrice Carteron Confident Of Final Berth Against ES Setif

October 23, 2018

PHOTO: 9 Die In Fatal Accident On Lagos/Ibadan Expressway

October 23, 2018

Thomas Partey In Atletico Madrid Squad For UCL Clash Against Borussia Dortmund

October 23, 2018

Madagascar Players & Technical Team Donate AFCON Qualification Bonus To School

October 23, 2018

Iceland-Based Defender Linda Eshun Joins Black Queens Camp Ahead Of AWCON

October 23, 2018

Asante Kotoko Supporters Chief Dares Normalisation Committee

October 23, 2018

MOST POPULAR

Kayes century sets up easy Bangladesh cricket win

October 21, 2018

Crowds protest latest deadly rebel raid in DR Congo

October 21, 2018

Olympian Emmanuel Nartey successfully completes his doctoral thesis

October 21, 2018

MOFRI organises UN Day unity walk

October 21, 2018

Public cautioned on usage of motorway roundabout

October 21, 2018

Recent Comments

Most Popular Posts

Rising Artiste Natty Godess Breaks Down In Tears Over ‘Lack Of Support’; Laments About How All Those Who Can Help Her Want To ‘Bang’ Her First

Rising Artiste Natty Godess Breaks Down In Tears Over ‘Lack Of Support’; Laments About How All Those Who Can Help Her Want To ‘Bang’ Her First

August 14, 2018

Actress: Joselyn Dumas debunks rumours of dating John Dumelo

August 10, 2018
R2Bees Postpone Launch Of Their SITE 15 Album After Signing A Deal With Universal Music

R2Bees Postpone Launch Of Their SITE 15 Album After Signing A Deal With Universal Music

August 02, 2018
Cartoon Network’s Powerpuff Girls Awards Aims To Empower and Celebrate Young Girls In Africa

Cartoon Network’s Powerpuff Girls Awards Aims To Empower and Celebrate Young Girls In Africa

August 02, 2018
Kofi Adjorlolo Caught Smooching Rosemond Brown (+ Video)

Kofi Adjorlolo Caught Smooching Rosemond Brown (+ Video)

August 01, 2018
News - Articles
Ghana Articles News
Go Up!