KNUST Impasse: Stay Away From Unguarded Statements – UTAG Warns Politicians

The University Teachers Association of Ghana (UTAG) has cautioned politicians to stay away from making unguarded comments about happenings at the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST).
The Association said political actors should allow the University and its structures to bring the matter to an amicable resolution.
A statement by the UTAG National President, Dr Eric Opoku Mensah, said on Tuesday that “UTAG has observed with worry events that have been unfolding on KNUST campus.”
“While UTAG believes in the rights of students to go on a lawful demonstration, it is however appalled by the acts of vandalism, bodily injuries and destruction of properties on campus.”
His comments follow the country’s second biggest university’s indefinite shut down after violent protests erupted between students and authorities Monday.
The decision was taken after a meeting between school officials and the Ashanti Regional Security Council (REGSEC).
The Regional Minister, Simon Osei-Mensah, told the press after the meeting that a curfew has been imposed effective 6:00 pm on Monday.
He added that from 6:00 am to 12:00 noon on Tuesday, all students “including student leaders” should vacate the campus premises.
Only foreign students are spared. According to the Minister, a single hostel which will be protected by security will be provided for them.
Monitoring the developments closely, UTAG said, “we appreciate the intervention by the University Management and REGSEC in closing down the university in the face of the current challenges.”
“We wish to state that government should put in place the necessary measures to safeguard the lives of the staff of the university and their properties.”
They also called for cool heads as the necessary authorities settle the impasse for normal academic life to be restored as soon as possible.
Following the development, there have been lots of comments from political actors including members of the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) on social media.
-Myjoyonline
