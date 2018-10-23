‘Competent’ NDC Members Were Sidelined Under Mahama – Fritz Baffour

Dan Soko

Fritz Baffour

Former Member of Parliament Fritz Baffour has stated that a lot of the people who could have worked better under former President John Mahama were sidelined.

Mr. Fritz Baffour said the structure of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) as a party does not make room for expertise.

“We have to look at the kind of party structure that we have, and the kind of people who man the party structures, the kind of people who man the presidential structure.

“I do not think we worked hard enough to put the structures in place where we use the best of our people to do the work,” he stated in an interview on 3FM’s Sunrise morning show.

According to the former Information Minister, the NDC lost the 2016 elections because they lost touch with their grassroots supporters.

Asked why a party with a lot of communication experts and a leader – John Mahama – who is also well vexed in the area would fail to effectively communicate and relate with its supporters, Mr. Baffour said it was because most of the people who could work in the interest of the party were sidelined to an extent.

“If you have experienced people, I mean, they do not deliberately sideline them, but the more aggressive a player is, they are the ones who come to the fore, and then it becomes a problem.”

The former MP for Ablekuma South Constituency noted that the NDC failed in 2016 to touch base with its supporters, and that affected the party during the elections.

“We fell short, we were over confident. Infrastructure is not the end of a political thought or success, you have to also engage the people,” he emphasized.

Speaking about the way forward for the NDC, Mr. Baffour, who is now the Communications Director for the campaign team of flagbearer aspirant Alban Bgbin, noted that his candidate is coming on board with a lot of potential to secure victory for the NDC in 2020.

He said although many believe former President Mahama has an upper hand in the flagbearership race, Ghanaians want change, hence, his candidate is the preferred choice.

“I do not think it is a done deal, maybe in terms of publicity because he has a lot of exposure. Ghanaians are now hungry for someone who is direct, someone who is accessible, someone who can take decisions, and someone who has experience with dealing with situations that are difficult.

“He is neither intellectually nor socially arrogant,” he stated.

-3news



Click Here to Comment on this Article

Article tags

No tags for this article

About the Author:

Dan Soko
Dan Soko is a short story author and web content editor. He has work appearing or forthcoming in over a dozen venues, including GhanaScoop, Nigeria Daily News and CapitalBay. When he’s not frightening strangers with his post and writing, he’s most likely frightening his wife Mimi and their two mischievous cats: Buttons and Snaps. You can visit him at www.ghananation.com/author/webby.

Most Watched Videos

Most Read News

Best Of The Web

Subscribe to comments feed Comments (0 posted)

total: | displaying:

Post your comment

  • Bold
  • Italic
  • Underline
  • Quote

Please enter the code you see in the image:

Captcha


‘Drogba Was The Toughest’

October 23, 2018

Namibia Confirmed As Host Of CAF's First-Ever GS Academy Seminar

October 23, 2018

CAF Champions League: Al Ahly Coach Patrice Carteron Confident Of Final Berth Against ES Setif

October 23, 2018

PHOTO: 9 Die In Fatal Accident On Lagos/Ibadan Expressway

October 23, 2018

Thomas Partey In Atletico Madrid Squad For UCL Clash Against Borussia Dortmund

October 23, 2018

Madagascar Players & Technical Team Donate AFCON Qualification Bonus To School

October 23, 2018

Iceland-Based Defender Linda Eshun Joins Black Queens Camp Ahead Of AWCON

October 23, 2018

Asante Kotoko Supporters Chief Dares Normalisation Committee

October 23, 2018

MOST POPULAR

Kayes century sets up easy Bangladesh cricket win

October 21, 2018

Crowds protest latest deadly rebel raid in DR Congo

October 21, 2018

Olympian Emmanuel Nartey successfully completes his doctoral thesis

October 21, 2018

MOFRI organises UN Day unity walk

October 21, 2018

Public cautioned on usage of motorway roundabout

October 21, 2018

Recent Comments

Most Popular Posts

Rising Artiste Natty Godess Breaks Down In Tears Over ‘Lack Of Support’; Laments About How All Those Who Can Help Her Want To ‘Bang’ Her First

Rising Artiste Natty Godess Breaks Down In Tears Over ‘Lack Of Support’; Laments About How All Those Who Can Help Her Want To ‘Bang’ Her First

August 14, 2018

Actress: Joselyn Dumas debunks rumours of dating John Dumelo

August 10, 2018
R2Bees Postpone Launch Of Their SITE 15 Album After Signing A Deal With Universal Music

R2Bees Postpone Launch Of Their SITE 15 Album After Signing A Deal With Universal Music

August 02, 2018
Cartoon Network’s Powerpuff Girls Awards Aims To Empower and Celebrate Young Girls In Africa

Cartoon Network’s Powerpuff Girls Awards Aims To Empower and Celebrate Young Girls In Africa

August 02, 2018
Kofi Adjorlolo Caught Smooching Rosemond Brown (+ Video)

Kofi Adjorlolo Caught Smooching Rosemond Brown (+ Video)

August 01, 2018
News - Articles
Ghana Articles News
Go Up!