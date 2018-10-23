Kelni GVG: IMANI, Others Have Heeded “Sound Counsel” – Ursula

Dan Soko

Ursula Owusu-Ekuful

Communications minister Ursula Owusu Ekuful  has said IMANI Ghana and other civil society groups who sued over the Kelni GVG deal with government have listened to wise counsel in their decision to withdraw the case from court.

She said fears that were being expressed by the civil society groups over the intention of the contract were baseless and unfounded describing them as fanciful.

“There was never an intention to infringe on the privacy of citizens’ communication through the common platform. That was put out by so-called Think Tanks and Civil Society Organizations which led to some even sponsoring lawsuits against the Common Platform. The injunction application was thrown out thankfully by the High Court which indicated that they were borne out of fanciful fears. They have finally heeded the wisdom of sound counsel and discontinued all other lawsuits against the platform without liberty to apply,” she said at the launch of the Common platform in Accra Monday.

Meanwhile, IMANI Africa has denied claims that they have been bribed out of their opposition against the Kelni GVG contract with the Government of Ghana.

Kelni GVG, a Haitian originated company, IS awarded a contract by the government for design, development and implementation of a common platform for traffic monitoring, revenue assurance, and mobile money monitoring and fraud management—a service already being rendered by Afriwave and Subah Info Solution.

IMANI which sued against the deal it described as “needless” and a rip-off has unceremoniously withdrawn the suit from court. The move has sparked rumors they were settled financially by the Haitian company.

In a statement, President of IMANI Franklin Cudjoe said they decided to pull out of court because their concerns against the deal have been addressed.

“On a more serious note, do not believe all those funny allegations by faceless cowards that we settled  for money. We aren’t that cheap. Didn’t these same rumour peddlers that said the telcos were paying us when the advocacy begun? Now, we have been paid by government and Kelni? Anyone who has evidence of so called payments should make it known to the world.  Isn’t it worthy to note that the party that believed it had a genuine contract and called us names will later approach to even talk and agree that on privacy concerns, they have agreed to an independent body, which includes the telcoms chamber to monitor their operations to prevent tampering with content?  Isn’t this modestly a sign that the advocacy wasn’t in vain after all? Wasn’t us, IMANI, that announced to the world much earlier that there had been new developments? We could have simply chosen to keep quiet if we had been bought.

“The matter isn’t over. Our biggest case, which is the atrociously over priced contract of $178, is still outstanding.  Just so that you know, we live in a very confounding political  environment with very powerful people pressing shady buttons to milk the state through crooked contracts.  To the extent that fighting them can have dire consequences on one’s person, and in the end they can even be bold to tell you  , you can have your say but we will have the final word and our way, you can imagine the hurdles placed in the path of decent critics in a so- called  thriving democracy. But you know too well, that even these do not deter us at IMANI,” Mr. Cudjoe wrote.

-Starrfmonline



Click Here to Comment on this Article

Article tags

No tags for this article

About the Author:

Dan Soko
Dan Soko is a short story author and web content editor. He has work appearing or forthcoming in over a dozen venues, including GhanaScoop, Nigeria Daily News and CapitalBay. When he’s not frightening strangers with his post and writing, he’s most likely frightening his wife Mimi and their two mischievous cats: Buttons and Snaps. You can visit him at www.ghananation.com/author/webby.

Most Watched Videos

Most Read News

Best Of The Web

Subscribe to comments feed Comments (0 posted)

total: | displaying:

Post your comment

  • Bold
  • Italic
  • Underline
  • Quote

Please enter the code you see in the image:

Captcha


‘Drogba Was The Toughest’

October 23, 2018

Namibia Confirmed As Host Of CAF's First-Ever GS Academy Seminar

October 23, 2018

CAF Champions League: Al Ahly Coach Patrice Carteron Confident Of Final Berth Against ES Setif

October 23, 2018

PHOTO: 9 Die In Fatal Accident On Lagos/Ibadan Expressway

October 23, 2018

Thomas Partey In Atletico Madrid Squad For UCL Clash Against Borussia Dortmund

October 23, 2018

Madagascar Players & Technical Team Donate AFCON Qualification Bonus To School

October 23, 2018

Iceland-Based Defender Linda Eshun Joins Black Queens Camp Ahead Of AWCON

October 23, 2018

Asante Kotoko Supporters Chief Dares Normalisation Committee

October 23, 2018

MOST POPULAR

Kayes century sets up easy Bangladesh cricket win

October 21, 2018

Crowds protest latest deadly rebel raid in DR Congo

October 21, 2018

Olympian Emmanuel Nartey successfully completes his doctoral thesis

October 21, 2018

MOFRI organises UN Day unity walk

October 21, 2018

Public cautioned on usage of motorway roundabout

October 21, 2018

Recent Comments

Most Popular Posts

Rising Artiste Natty Godess Breaks Down In Tears Over ‘Lack Of Support’; Laments About How All Those Who Can Help Her Want To ‘Bang’ Her First

Rising Artiste Natty Godess Breaks Down In Tears Over ‘Lack Of Support’; Laments About How All Those Who Can Help Her Want To ‘Bang’ Her First

August 14, 2018

Actress: Joselyn Dumas debunks rumours of dating John Dumelo

August 10, 2018
R2Bees Postpone Launch Of Their SITE 15 Album After Signing A Deal With Universal Music

R2Bees Postpone Launch Of Their SITE 15 Album After Signing A Deal With Universal Music

August 02, 2018
Cartoon Network’s Powerpuff Girls Awards Aims To Empower and Celebrate Young Girls In Africa

Cartoon Network’s Powerpuff Girls Awards Aims To Empower and Celebrate Young Girls In Africa

August 02, 2018
Kofi Adjorlolo Caught Smooching Rosemond Brown (+ Video)

Kofi Adjorlolo Caught Smooching Rosemond Brown (+ Video)

August 01, 2018
News - Articles
Ghana Articles News
Go Up!