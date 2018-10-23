Don’t Be Insulted With GHS50 – Goosie To NDC Delegates

Goosie Tanoh
A flag bearer-aspirant of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), Goosie Tanoh, has advised delegates of the party to reject any form of monetary inducement that seeks to influence them to vote for a particular candidate in the party’s upcoming presidential primaries.
Mr. Tanoh, who is one of 12 aspirants, encouraged the delegates to critically examine the campaign messages of the various aspirants to enable them to make an informed decision on whom to lead the party and eventually Ghana.
Speaking to some delegates at Dodowa in the Shai-Osudoku district as part of his 5-day tour of the Greater Accra Region, Mr. Tanoh said he was the best candidate to lead the NDC.
“I want you to take your power seriously, think and don’t follow blindly… If I give you GHS50 today, I’ve insulted you, so, don’t allow yourselves to be insulted and don’t allow yourselves to be purchased, slave trade ended several centuries ago.
“Let us think carefully because we have children and we want them to have a future. We have young people who are ‘Okada’ riders; if we want them to have a future, the only way we can do it is to think carefully about the choices we make.
“We have a choice to do the same things we did before or to change and do new things, so that tomorrow, when I come here again as your president because you voted for me, Shai-Osudoku will be also a possible example following the footsteps of Singapore. [Singapore is] 705 square kilometers, Shai-Osudoku is 933 square kilometers, so it is possible, don’t ever believe it is impossible.”
-Classfmonline
Most Watched Videos
Most Read News
Best Of The Web
- Girl Smarts: Kate Hudson’s fabletics line looks like this in real life
- Guy Smarts: How many calories do you burn while you sleep?
- Odd Enough: Is it acceptable to shave on public transportation?
- "How I Joined Kidney Business" - Human Kidneys' Hunters
- Five killed in torrential Tunisia rains
- Eighteen dead in DR Congo rebel attack: army
- Prof. Joshua Alabi Rounds Up Upper East Regional Campaign
- World: FEMA Administrator must reimburse U.S. For misuse of agency vehicles
- World: Kavanaugh's accuser says she's willing to testify before judiciary committee
- World: Nominee's fate is pivotal point in U.S. Politics
- Opinion: Creating borders, for art or alligator skins
- Opinion: Is this man the antidote to Donald Trump?
- World: Health care ruling could be costly for government
- Saraki Calls Omisore of SDP to Support PDP Defeat APC?
- WHO Warns Against Air Pollution-related Deaths
- Committee Under Fire To Release Report On Asawase Police Killings
- Experts To Green Northern Ghana
- Bongo: Agriculture Activities Affected Due To Lack Of Good Bridges
- Blame NDC on DTV Migration Delay, Not NPP
- ‘Communications Ministry Always Disgracing Gov’t’
- LEAP Currently Serving Over 456,000 Households
- Kumbungu Youth Chief On Police Wanted List
- Habitat Fair Offers Great Deals
- This Is The Most Photographed House In Africa
- Ghanaian Striker Seth Painstil Scores Again As Admira Beat Wacker In Austria
- Cameroon Captain Benjamin Moukandjo Retires From International Football
- CAF Confederation Cup: Enyimba Clobber Rwandan Side Rayon Sports To Book Last Four Spot
- Lacazette And Aubameyang Earn Arsenal Win Over Everton
- Opinion: Welcome to college. Your parents are in the tents next door
- World: Armed with a laptop and a spreadsheet, he takes on the city's biggest landlords
- Politics: How 2 guys in a Connecticut jail cell helped change the way America does drugs
- Entertainment: Life is a cabaret (and Alan Cumming is tending bar)
- World: Hurricane Florence has gone, but challenges for the Carolinas have just begun
- Finance: Wall Street's convinced that Tesla will need to raise more cash — and has some theories about how and when that may happen (TSLA)
- World: Nigerian herders' biggest fear: Not lions, but farmers
- World: Talk of the 25th amendment underscores a volatile presidency
- World: Tentative deal reached for Aavanaugh accuser to testify on Thursday
- World: Japan vows to cut its nuclear hoard. Neighbors fear the opposite
- World: China demands US. Withdraw sanctions imposed over military purchases from Russia
- Sports: The Buffalo Bills are running up the score on the Vikings just a week after a loss so bad that a player retired at halftime
- Opinion: Always on the hunt for something cool
- Group To Validate OGP Commitments
Click Here to Comment on this Article