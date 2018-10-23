Boakye-Yiadom And Sumaila Named In Red Star Belgrade Squad For Liverpool UCL Clash

Ghanaian duo Rashid Sumaila and Richmond Boakye-Yiadom have been named in Red Star Belgrade squad for Wednesday’s UEFA Champions League clash against Liverpool.

The Serbian giants will go into the match the high-flying English side with the aim of extricating their poor form in the competition after picking just a point in two games, including 6-1 trouncing against French Ligue 1 giants PSG.

The Red and White lads coach Vladan Milojevic has called-up 21 players for the must-win encounter which included Rashid Sumaila and Boakye-Yiadom.

Sumaila is gradually winning his place in the side following two excellent performances against Dinamo Vranje in the Serbian Cup and the weekend’s 2-0 win over Rad Beograd where he climbed off the bench in the early part of the game to steady their defence.

Meanwhile, Boakye-Yiadom who re-joined the club during the summer transfer window has been in top form, having netted five goals in three games.

Red Star Belgrade are languishing at the foot of the standings with a point while Liverpool sit 2nd with three points after matchday 2.

