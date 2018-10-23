Iceland-Based Defender Linda Eshun Joins Black Queens Camp Ahead Of AWCON

Black Queens defender Linda Eshun has joined the rest of her teammates in camp ahead of the Africa Women Cup of Nations.
The Iceland based defender arrived in Ghana last week but joined her colleagues at the Ghanaman Soccer Center of Excellence on Monday as they continue preparations for the championship next month.
The Grindavik FC defender witnessed the draw for the AWCON on Sunday, where Ghana were drawn in group A with Algeria, Mali and Cameroon.
The 26-year-old is part of coach Bashiru Hayford’s provisional squad for the competition.
Eshun was a key member of the team that won bronze in the last edition in Cameroon. She scored the only goal in the third and fourth place game against South Africa.
For more Ghana football news visit www.ghanasoccernet.com
Most Watched Videos
Most Read News
Best Of The Web
- Girl Smarts: Kate Hudson’s fabletics line looks like this in real life
- Guy Smarts: How many calories do you burn while you sleep?
- Odd Enough: Is it acceptable to shave on public transportation?
- "How I Joined Kidney Business" - Human Kidneys' Hunters
- Five killed in torrential Tunisia rains
- Eighteen dead in DR Congo rebel attack: army
- Prof. Joshua Alabi Rounds Up Upper East Regional Campaign
- World: FEMA Administrator must reimburse U.S. For misuse of agency vehicles
- World: Kavanaugh's accuser says she's willing to testify before judiciary committee
- World: Nominee's fate is pivotal point in U.S. Politics
- Opinion: Creating borders, for art or alligator skins
- Opinion: Is this man the antidote to Donald Trump?
- World: Health care ruling could be costly for government
- Saraki Calls Omisore of SDP to Support PDP Defeat APC?
- WHO Warns Against Air Pollution-related Deaths
- Committee Under Fire To Release Report On Asawase Police Killings
- Experts To Green Northern Ghana
- Bongo: Agriculture Activities Affected Due To Lack Of Good Bridges
- Blame NDC on DTV Migration Delay, Not NPP
- ‘Communications Ministry Always Disgracing Gov’t’
- LEAP Currently Serving Over 456,000 Households
- Kumbungu Youth Chief On Police Wanted List
- Habitat Fair Offers Great Deals
- This Is The Most Photographed House In Africa
- Ghanaian Striker Seth Painstil Scores Again As Admira Beat Wacker In Austria
- Cameroon Captain Benjamin Moukandjo Retires From International Football
- CAF Confederation Cup: Enyimba Clobber Rwandan Side Rayon Sports To Book Last Four Spot
- Lacazette And Aubameyang Earn Arsenal Win Over Everton
- Opinion: Welcome to college. Your parents are in the tents next door
- World: Armed with a laptop and a spreadsheet, he takes on the city's biggest landlords
- Politics: How 2 guys in a Connecticut jail cell helped change the way America does drugs
- Entertainment: Life is a cabaret (and Alan Cumming is tending bar)
- World: Hurricane Florence has gone, but challenges for the Carolinas have just begun
- Finance: Wall Street's convinced that Tesla will need to raise more cash — and has some theories about how and when that may happen (TSLA)
- World: Nigerian herders' biggest fear: Not lions, but farmers
- World: Talk of the 25th amendment underscores a volatile presidency
- World: Tentative deal reached for Aavanaugh accuser to testify on Thursday
- World: Japan vows to cut its nuclear hoard. Neighbors fear the opposite
- World: China demands US. Withdraw sanctions imposed over military purchases from Russia
- Sports: The Buffalo Bills are running up the score on the Vikings just a week after a loss so bad that a player retired at halftime
- Opinion: Always on the hunt for something cool
- Group To Validate OGP Commitments
Click Here to Comment on this Article