Iceland-Based Defender Linda Eshun Joins Black Queens Camp Ahead Of AWCON

Black Queens defender Linda Eshun has joined the rest of her teammates in camp ahead of the Africa Women Cup of Nations.

The Iceland based defender arrived in Ghana last week but joined her colleagues at the Ghanaman Soccer Center of Excellence on Monday as they continue preparations for the championship next month.

The Grindavik FC defender witnessed the draw for the AWCON on Sunday, where Ghana were drawn in group A with Algeria, Mali and Cameroon.

The 26-year-old is part of coach Bashiru Hayford’s provisional squad for the competition.

Eshun was a key member of the team that won bronze in the last edition in Cameroon. She scored the only goal in the third and fourth place game against South Africa.

