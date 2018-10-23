Madagascar Players & Technical Team Donate AFCON Qualification Bonus To School

Madagascar’s national team gained worldwide recognition after historically qualifying for the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations for the first time with two games to spare in the qualifiers.
Even though they have gained a global applaud, the earnings from it will not be going to the players and the technical staff.
They have decided to donate the bonus given to them by the state to a Polytechnic School in Antananarivo.
The Barea were received at the State House last week where acting President Rivo Rakotova handed about US$ 29,000 to the entire team for their historic feat.
For more Ghana football news visit www.ghanasoccernet.com
Most Watched Videos
Most Read News
Best Of The Web
- Girl Smarts: Kate Hudson’s fabletics line looks like this in real life
- Guy Smarts: How many calories do you burn while you sleep?
- Odd Enough: Is it acceptable to shave on public transportation?
- "How I Joined Kidney Business" - Human Kidneys' Hunters
- Five killed in torrential Tunisia rains
- Eighteen dead in DR Congo rebel attack: army
- Prof. Joshua Alabi Rounds Up Upper East Regional Campaign
- World: FEMA Administrator must reimburse U.S. For misuse of agency vehicles
- World: Kavanaugh's accuser says she's willing to testify before judiciary committee
- World: Nominee's fate is pivotal point in U.S. Politics
- Opinion: Creating borders, for art or alligator skins
- Opinion: Is this man the antidote to Donald Trump?
- World: Health care ruling could be costly for government
- Saraki Calls Omisore of SDP to Support PDP Defeat APC?
- WHO Warns Against Air Pollution-related Deaths
- Committee Under Fire To Release Report On Asawase Police Killings
- Experts To Green Northern Ghana
- Bongo: Agriculture Activities Affected Due To Lack Of Good Bridges
- Blame NDC on DTV Migration Delay, Not NPP
- ‘Communications Ministry Always Disgracing Gov’t’
- LEAP Currently Serving Over 456,000 Households
- Kumbungu Youth Chief On Police Wanted List
- Habitat Fair Offers Great Deals
- This Is The Most Photographed House In Africa
- Ghanaian Striker Seth Painstil Scores Again As Admira Beat Wacker In Austria
- Cameroon Captain Benjamin Moukandjo Retires From International Football
- CAF Confederation Cup: Enyimba Clobber Rwandan Side Rayon Sports To Book Last Four Spot
- Lacazette And Aubameyang Earn Arsenal Win Over Everton
- Opinion: Welcome to college. Your parents are in the tents next door
- World: Armed with a laptop and a spreadsheet, he takes on the city's biggest landlords
- Politics: How 2 guys in a Connecticut jail cell helped change the way America does drugs
- Entertainment: Life is a cabaret (and Alan Cumming is tending bar)
- World: Hurricane Florence has gone, but challenges for the Carolinas have just begun
- Finance: Wall Street's convinced that Tesla will need to raise more cash — and has some theories about how and when that may happen (TSLA)
- World: Nigerian herders' biggest fear: Not lions, but farmers
- World: Talk of the 25th amendment underscores a volatile presidency
- World: Tentative deal reached for Aavanaugh accuser to testify on Thursday
- World: Japan vows to cut its nuclear hoard. Neighbors fear the opposite
- World: China demands US. Withdraw sanctions imposed over military purchases from Russia
- Sports: The Buffalo Bills are running up the score on the Vikings just a week after a loss so bad that a player retired at halftime
- Opinion: Always on the hunt for something cool
- Group To Validate OGP Commitments
Click Here to Comment on this Article