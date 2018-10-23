CAF Champions League: Al Ahly Coach Patrice Carteron Confident Of Final Berth Against ES Setif

Dan Soko
Al Ahly head coach Patrice Carteron is confident that his team will come up trumps on aggregate and duly book their place in the 2018 Caf Champions League final at ES Setif’s expense.

The eight-time champions beat the same opponents 2-0 in the reverse fixture earlier this month, thanks to goals from Walid Soliman and Islam Mohareb.

Carteron is wary of the fact that the second-leg clash will be a different affair, but the former TP Mazembe boss is confident that his side will emerge victorious.

‘Al Ahly’s approach to games is not about defending,” said Carteron. “Regardless of the two-goal lead advantage, we will be aiming to win or finish the game with a positive result,’ Carteron told the press on Monday.

‘All players who travelled to Algeria are ready for the encounter. They are in a good physical and technical form and they are training hard to snatch the qualification ticket.

‘I know very well that tomorrow’s [Tuesday] game will not be easy because we will be facing a tough opponent, especially that they will be playing on their home ground and among their fans. But Al Ahly can return to Cairo with the qualification ticket.’

About the Author:

Dan Soko
Dan Soko is a short story author and web content editor. He has work appearing or forthcoming in over a dozen venues, including GhanaScoop, Nigeria Daily News and CapitalBay. When he’s not frightening strangers with his post and writing, he’s most likely frightening his wife Mimi and their two mischievous cats: Buttons and Snaps. You can visit him at www.ghananation.com/author/webby.

