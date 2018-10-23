Namibia Confirmed As Host Of CAF's First-Ever GS Academy Seminar

Namibia is set to host the first-ever GS Academy Seminar from Monday 22 October to Friday 26 October in Windhoek.

The event will be organized by the Confederation of African Football (CAF) in partnership with the Union of European Football Associations (UEFA).

Concerned with the improvement of governance and capacity building, the CAF Executive Committee prescribed an initiative directed to the permanent staff of Zonal Unions and CAF member Associations, in order to equip them with tools to enable to improve their performances.

‘Thus, CAF developed the ‘GS Academy’ Project, in partnership with UEFA through the UEFA Assist Program, as a pilot initiative for General Secretaries of Member Associations of CAF,’ says CAF General Secretary Amr Fahmy.

‘Based on the identified needs, an adaption of the contents of the programs of the Maters in Footfall Management (MFM), organized by the University of Lausanne in collaboration with UEFA was carried out’ explains Fahmy.

General Secretaries of Member Associations of CAF are arriving in Windhoek this weekend ahead of the Workshop, which will be opened by CAF Deputy General Secretary Essadik Alaoui on Monday 22 October.

In addition, UEFA has dispatched a team of 9 football management experts to facilitate the seminar.

