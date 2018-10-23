Lawyer Drags NIA To Court For Refusing To Register Him For Ghana Card

Dan Soko

Prof Ken Attafuah, CEO of NIA

A legal practitioner, Mr Francis Kwarteng Arthur, has filed an application challenging the refusal of officials of the National Identification Authority (NIA) to register him for a Ghana Card due to his inability to produce a digital address.

Counsel had sometime in July 2018 attempted to register but was turned away because he did not have a digital address.

He has, accordingly, filed an application at the Human Rights Division of the High Court for the enforcement of his fundamental human rights.

Mr Arthur is praying the court to declare that his right to administrative justice and to equality or non-discrimination, have been, are being or are likely to be violated by the NIA and the second respondent, the Attorney-General.

He is also seeking an order of prohibition restraining the respondents from further interfering with or violating his rights.

Again, he wants the court to grant an order of mandamus compelling the NIA and its agents to register him without a digital address.

Facts

On or before July 2018, the NIA announced through the GBA that it had commenced the registration process for the members of the Ghana Bar Association (GBA) in Accra.

The applicant, a member of the GBA, upon the announcement, went to subject himself to the NIA’s registration processes with the ultimate aim of obtaining a card.

According to the applicant, at the registration workstation in Accra, the officials of the NIA, purporting to be acting in accordance with the law, requested his digital address code.

He said he could not provide the officials with the digital address code, resulting in the officials refusing to register him for the issue of a card.

All attempts by the applicant to get the officials of the NIA to enter his particulars onto the register and issue him with a card proved futile, the statement of case noted.

Argument

The applicant, who is representing himself in court, filed the application for the enforcement of his fundamental human rights based on the rejection.

According to the applicant, his right to administrative justice had been subjected to illegality, misapprehension of law, unreasonableness and discrimination.

“My Lord may take judicial notice of the public discussion that welcomed the launching of the “digital address code” system in 2017.

Nonetheless, our research on the “digital address code” reveals the following: it is powered by a mobile phone software application known as the GhanaPostGPS.

“GhanaPostGPS is an Internet-enabled system of using the Global Position System (GPS) technology – a satellite-based radio-navigational system owned by the United States government and operated by the United States Air Force,” the statement of case pointed out.

The applicant is arguing that for one to get a digital address, three things namely: A smart phone; a good internet access and the skill and ability to use the GhanaPostGPS smart phone application must be employed.

“If the state has any way of helping people to generate their digital address codes, it has not yet made that way accessible to Ghanaians.

Therefore, individuals are burdened with the duty of generating their own “digital address codes” as it stands,” the statement of case argued.

The applicant is arguing that the requirement, as it stood, had to be in a certain social or economic class.

“Considered from this perspective, it becomes quite imperative that if the respondents are allowed to continue using the digital address code as an eligibility criterion for registering persons for the card, an overwhelming number of citizens will be denied access to the card.

Graphic.com.gh



Click Here to Comment on this Article

Article tags

No tags for this article

About the Author:

Dan Soko
Dan Soko is a short story author and web content editor. He has work appearing or forthcoming in over a dozen venues, including GhanaScoop, Nigeria Daily News and CapitalBay. When he’s not frightening strangers with his post and writing, he’s most likely frightening his wife Mimi and their two mischievous cats: Buttons and Snaps. You can visit him at www.ghananation.com/author/webby.

Most Watched Videos

Most Read News

Best Of The Web

Subscribe to comments feed Comments (0 posted)

total: | displaying:

Post your comment

  • Bold
  • Italic
  • Underline
  • Quote

Please enter the code you see in the image:

Captcha


Manchester United 0-1 Juventus: Paulo Dybala's Goal Earns Visitors Comfortable Win

October 23, 2018

Football Fans Injured As Escalator Collapses At Rome Underground Station

October 23, 2018

Beautiful Cars Of Popular “Mute” Comic Actor Mr. Bean

October 23, 2018

KNUST VC, Other Stakeholders Summoned To Manhyia Palace

October 23, 2018

Police Clashed With Nurses Trainees

October 23, 2018

Man Pulled Gun At Rival

October 23, 2018

GUTA Wants Government To Increase CTN Quota

October 23, 2018

Check Out These Delicious Dandelion Juice Recipes

October 23, 2018

MOST POPULAR

West Hills Mall's old school challenge warms up with big fitness walk

October 22, 2018

Turning The Tragedy Of Africa Into Prosperity; The Role Of Good Leadership

October 22, 2018

REGSEC Initiates Moves To Broker Peace In Japekrom And Drobo

October 22, 2018

EPA To Release Full Report On Mass Tilapia Deaths

October 22, 2018

Fuel Prices Increase By 2.74% At Major Fuel Stations

October 22, 2018

Recent Comments

Most Popular Posts

Rising Artiste Natty Godess Breaks Down In Tears Over ‘Lack Of Support’; Laments About How All Those Who Can Help Her Want To ‘Bang’ Her First

Rising Artiste Natty Godess Breaks Down In Tears Over ‘Lack Of Support’; Laments About How All Those Who Can Help Her Want To ‘Bang’ Her First

August 14, 2018

Actress: Joselyn Dumas debunks rumours of dating John Dumelo

August 10, 2018
R2Bees Postpone Launch Of Their SITE 15 Album After Signing A Deal With Universal Music

R2Bees Postpone Launch Of Their SITE 15 Album After Signing A Deal With Universal Music

August 02, 2018
Cartoon Network’s Powerpuff Girls Awards Aims To Empower and Celebrate Young Girls In Africa

Cartoon Network’s Powerpuff Girls Awards Aims To Empower and Celebrate Young Girls In Africa

August 02, 2018
Kofi Adjorlolo Caught Smooching Rosemond Brown (+ Video)

Kofi Adjorlolo Caught Smooching Rosemond Brown (+ Video)

August 01, 2018
News - Articles
Ghana Articles News
Go Up!