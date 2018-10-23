Creation Of New Regions Is Ghanaian Agenda — Akufo-Addo

Dan Soko

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has once again waded into the controversy surrounding the impending referendum on the proposed creation of an Oti region from the Volta Region, stating that the call by some chiefs in the southern part of the region to be allowed to vote has no backing of the Constitution.

In a speech read on his behalf by the Energy Minister, Mr John-Peter Amewu, at the climax of the 2018 Agbamevor (Kente Festival), the President indicated that there appeared to be a contention that the whole region had the right to vote in the referendum to decide on the creation of the region but ‘I am afraid neither history nor normal practice backs this argument, nor supported by our Constitution’.

The President noted that the Constitution provided an important guide to the conduct of the exercise which dictates would be scrupulously followed, stating unequivocally that, “this exercise is not an NPP or NDC exercise, indeed both NDC and NPP have agreed on it. It is not an Akan versus Ewe exercise.”

While wandering why similar demands were not coming from other regions earmarked for the same exercise, President Akufo-Addo entreated all, especially chiefs in the region, to be circumspect in the choice of language as they pursued their arguments, adding that “whatever the outcome, we shall remain one nation, Ghana with an intrinsically bounded destiny.”

The President, who expressed his dismay at what he described as ‘deliberate peddling of falsehood’ that had characterised the concerted campaign against the possible creation of the proposed Oti region, maintained that the exercise was neither partisan nor tribal but rather a Ghana agenda geared towards rapid socio-economic development of all parts of the country.

The Kente Festival

Saturday’s grand durbar held at the GRA Customs Training School Park at Kpetoe saw indigenes of Agotime and a host of dignitaries in various shades of the Kente fabric to match the occasion.

The President called for the needed reverence for the locally woven fabric, which according to him, had become the defining symbol of not only Ghana but the entirety of Africa and the black race as a whole.

“Time was when the Kente was strictly a royal cloth reserved only for most special occasions and the elite of our societies. Today, Kente is more widely available to all of us, but this has not cheapened it in any way and the Kente has retained its beauty and elegance,” he stated.

He also reiterated the government’s resolve to fix deplorable roads in the region in order to facilitate brisk economic activities and easy access to tourist attraction sites in the region.

Tourism potentials

The Minister for Tourism, Culture and Creative Arts, Madam Catherine Afeku, also in a speech read on her behalf lauded the contribution of the indigenous Kente industry to the country’s tourism sector development.

-Graphic.com.gh



Click Here to Comment on this Article

Article tags

No tags for this article

About the Author:

Dan Soko
Dan Soko is a short story author and web content editor. He has work appearing or forthcoming in over a dozen venues, including GhanaScoop, Nigeria Daily News and CapitalBay. When he’s not frightening strangers with his post and writing, he’s most likely frightening his wife Mimi and their two mischievous cats: Buttons and Snaps. You can visit him at www.ghananation.com/author/webby.

Most Watched Videos

Most Read News

Best Of The Web

Subscribe to comments feed Comments (0 posted)

total: | displaying:

Post your comment

  • Bold
  • Italic
  • Underline
  • Quote

Please enter the code you see in the image:

Captcha


Manchester United 0-1 Juventus: Paulo Dybala's Goal Earns Visitors Comfortable Win

October 23, 2018

Football Fans Injured As Escalator Collapses At Rome Underground Station

October 23, 2018

Beautiful Cars Of Popular “Mute” Comic Actor Mr. Bean

October 23, 2018

KNUST VC, Other Stakeholders Summoned To Manhyia Palace

October 23, 2018

Police Clashed With Nurses Trainees

October 23, 2018

Man Pulled Gun At Rival

October 23, 2018

GUTA Wants Government To Increase CTN Quota

October 23, 2018

Check Out These Delicious Dandelion Juice Recipes

October 23, 2018

MOST POPULAR

West Hills Mall's old school challenge warms up with big fitness walk

October 22, 2018

Turning The Tragedy Of Africa Into Prosperity; The Role Of Good Leadership

October 22, 2018

REGSEC Initiates Moves To Broker Peace In Japekrom And Drobo

October 22, 2018

EPA To Release Full Report On Mass Tilapia Deaths

October 22, 2018

Fuel Prices Increase By 2.74% At Major Fuel Stations

October 22, 2018

Recent Comments

Most Popular Posts

Rising Artiste Natty Godess Breaks Down In Tears Over ‘Lack Of Support’; Laments About How All Those Who Can Help Her Want To ‘Bang’ Her First

Rising Artiste Natty Godess Breaks Down In Tears Over ‘Lack Of Support’; Laments About How All Those Who Can Help Her Want To ‘Bang’ Her First

August 14, 2018

Actress: Joselyn Dumas debunks rumours of dating John Dumelo

August 10, 2018
R2Bees Postpone Launch Of Their SITE 15 Album After Signing A Deal With Universal Music

R2Bees Postpone Launch Of Their SITE 15 Album After Signing A Deal With Universal Music

August 02, 2018
Cartoon Network’s Powerpuff Girls Awards Aims To Empower and Celebrate Young Girls In Africa

Cartoon Network’s Powerpuff Girls Awards Aims To Empower and Celebrate Young Girls In Africa

August 02, 2018
Kofi Adjorlolo Caught Smooching Rosemond Brown (+ Video)

Kofi Adjorlolo Caught Smooching Rosemond Brown (+ Video)

August 01, 2018
News - Articles
Ghana Articles News
Go Up!