Manchester United 0-1 Juventus: Paulo Dybala's Goal Earns Visitors Comfortable Win

Dan Soko

Cristiano Ronaldo helped provide the winner on his return to Manchester United as Juventus cruised to a 1-0 Champions League win at Old Trafford.

Ronaldo had an immediate impact against his former club to silence the masses, firing a cross into the middle which eventually fell for Paulo Dybala to net his fifth goal of the season with just 17 minutes on the clock.

From then on in, it looked like there was only going to be one winner, as Juventus dominated possession and created the better openings, only to be kept at bay by David de Gea in the United goal.

Paul Pogba did almost snatch an unlikely point for United late on against his former club, but his fierce strike came out off the post.

A first Champions League defeat of the season leaves United’s hopes of winning Group H hanging by a thread with Juventus way out in front with three wins from three so far, but Valencia’s draw at Young Boys earlier on Wednesday means United remain second, two points clear of Valencia in third.



