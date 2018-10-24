Akufo-Addo Meets IMANI, Other CSOs Over National Issues

President Akufo-Addo on Tuesday met heads of selected civil society groups in the country to discuss the way forward on some policies being broached by his administration.

The topics discussed at the meeting included the size of the government, galamsey, Ghana Beyond Aid, Ghana’s standing in the comity of nations, public sector reforms, decentralization and the creation of new regions.

After the meeting, outspoken university lecturer Ransford Gyampo extolled the president’s tolerance for divergent views.

“I was humbled by the invitation to join the president alongside other think tank heads to discuss pertinent issues affecting Ghana.

“We had frank discussions and the president was tolerant of the polite punches and critiques that usually would characterize such meetings with independent minds.

“If all leaders would listen to independent voices of reason beyond what party sycophants say, Ghana would work. Mr President, I commend you for this initiative,” he wrote on Facebook.

-Starrfmonline