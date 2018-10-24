Reckless ANttacks On Akufo-Addo eedless – Prof Alabi

Dan Soko

Prof. Joshua Alabi

A flagbearer hopeful of the opposition National Democratic Congress, Joshua Alabi has said the reckless attack on the Akufo-Addo led administration will not gain any leader in the NDC the required respect and support from floating voters to win power.

According to him, criticism of the government must be done with discretion rather than just for political propaganda or hype. Prof. Alabi made the comments Tuesday evening when responding to questions from some NDC executives in New Juaben South in the Eastern.

“You don’t just get up and say in the morning, attack Akufo Addo [and] say he is not tall, his is not this thing No! No! No, you read his Policy very well, you disagree with his policy and then come out and people will respect you more.

“Let me tell you, I am not only doing this just only to win our delegates but after I have won, NDC has 45%, NPP has 45%, we need the floating voters and the way you speak, the way people see you, the way you carry yourself and the way you present your speech can attract those floating voters because they decide in elections.”

The retired Vice Chancellor of the University of Professional Studies added “this country we like insults too much, when you tune in to radio, it is worse, I had a friend who has never been to school but got the opportunity to travel outside upon his return he knew everything about his body, when I enquired he told me he learnt from radio health programs but in our case every day our radio stations are inundated with insults and as a leader I will lead for this to Change so that we will be more progressive.”

Notwithstanding, Prof. Alabi said “that does not mean if the government is not doing something good, I won’t talk. I wrote extensibly on the Military Agreement it was published. He said he has dissolved Ghana Football, I wrote so you don’t just get up to attack.”

After the meeting Prof. Alabi told Starr News that NDC lost the 2016 election because “before the election the people told us in clear language that they were not going to vote because we were not taking care of them and that we were arrogant and they didn’t see anything positive coming to them from government.”

According to him, his research has revealed that, to get the supporters back, there is the need to put the grassroots at the center of governance “which simply means that there must be a lot of consultation in appointments with the grassroots so that they also know that they have their people there.”

He said the grassroots also need support systems including sustainable funding and conducive offices to operate which he is committed to fulfil when elected leader of the party.

-Starrfmonline



Click Here to Comment on this Article

Article tags

No tags for this article

About the Author:

Dan Soko
Dan Soko is a short story author and web content editor. He has work appearing or forthcoming in over a dozen venues, including GhanaScoop, Nigeria Daily News and CapitalBay. When he’s not frightening strangers with his post and writing, he’s most likely frightening his wife Mimi and their two mischievous cats: Buttons and Snaps. You can visit him at www.ghananation.com/author/webby.

Most Watched Videos

Most Read News

Best Of The Web

Subscribe to comments feed Comments (0 posted)

total: | displaying:

Post your comment

  • Bold
  • Italic
  • Underline
  • Quote

Please enter the code you see in the image:

Captcha


Patrick Asmah Excels As FK Senica Thrash Dunajská Streda To Progress In Slovak Cup

October 24, 2018

Andy Yiadom Registers Assist For Reading FC In Defeat Against Birmingham City

October 24, 2018

Ashantigold Ready To Represent Ghana In Africa But Respects NC Decision

October 24, 2018

We'll Play Three International Friendlies Before AWCON Start – Bashir Hayford

October 24, 2018

Notes from the Console: Ghanaian acts, where’s your ‘wow’ factor? 

October 24, 2018

Emmanuel Aryeetey Wins First Boxer X Champion Cup In Kasoa

October 24, 2018

Akufo-Addo meets CSOs over 10 mins., galamsey, Oti Reg

October 24, 2018

Oppong Nkrumah, others to be vetted on Friday

October 24, 2018

MOST POPULAR

Cameroon's Paul Biya at helm of poll winning machine

October 22, 2018

S.Africa apartheid-era cop seeks to end murder trial

October 22, 2018

Cameroon's veteran strongman Biya wins seventh presidential term

October 22, 2018

Egypt’s Olympic Body Ratifies Sanctions On Zamalek Chief

October 22, 2018

Jonathan Osabutey's SV Werder Bremen Heading To South Africa

October 22, 2018

Recent Comments

Most Popular Posts

Rising Artiste Natty Godess Breaks Down In Tears Over ‘Lack Of Support’; Laments About How All Those Who Can Help Her Want To ‘Bang’ Her First

Rising Artiste Natty Godess Breaks Down In Tears Over ‘Lack Of Support’; Laments About How All Those Who Can Help Her Want To ‘Bang’ Her First

August 14, 2018

Actress: Joselyn Dumas debunks rumours of dating John Dumelo

August 10, 2018
R2Bees Postpone Launch Of Their SITE 15 Album After Signing A Deal With Universal Music

R2Bees Postpone Launch Of Their SITE 15 Album After Signing A Deal With Universal Music

August 02, 2018
Cartoon Network’s Powerpuff Girls Awards Aims To Empower and Celebrate Young Girls In Africa

Cartoon Network’s Powerpuff Girls Awards Aims To Empower and Celebrate Young Girls In Africa

August 02, 2018
Kofi Adjorlolo Caught Smooching Rosemond Brown (+ Video)

Kofi Adjorlolo Caught Smooching Rosemond Brown (+ Video)

August 01, 2018
News - Articles
Ghana Articles News
Go Up!