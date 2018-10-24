Hairdresser Escapes Death

The Burkina Faso-bound truck lying on its side
A HAIRDRESSER at Dichemso, a suburb of Kumasi, saved her own life by jumping out of harm’s way.
Believed to be in her early 30s, the hairdresser, whose name is unknown to DAILY GUIDE, suddenly realized that a cargo truck was about to fall on her.
Having noticed the imminent danger, the lady did not panic. Rather, she mustered courage and ‘miraculously’ jumped to save her life.
The cargo truck which was fully loaded with assortments of wood eventually fell heavily on its right side at where the hairdresser jumped from.
The incident happened around 9pm on Monday at Dichemso on the main Airport Roundabout to the Suame Roundabout stretch, which is a busy road.
People that witnessed the scene were seen hailing the hairdresser for having the courage to jump that high in order to save her life, which was in great danger.
The CEO of Oli Best Road Safety Organization, a Non-Governmental Organization (NGO), described the hairdresser’s action as an act of bravery.
According to him, the cargo truck was overloaded with assortments of wood from the Sokoban Wood Village and heading to Burkina Faso.
He said another cargo truck that was plying the road had developed a fault and it was parked right in the middle of the two-lane road.
The Burkina Faso-bound truck attempted to veer off the road and bypass the faulty truck but it ended up falling on its side in a risky manner.
The hairdresser, who was walking on the shoulder of the road, realized that the truck might trap her so she hurriedly jumped out of harm’s way to save her life.
Mr. Karikari, aka K.K., attributed the accident to overloading and urged drivers of big trucks to always avoid overloading to help prevent road accidents.
FROM I.F. Joe Awuah Jnr., Kumasi
Most Watched Videos
Most Read News
Best Of The Web
- African Center For Health Policy Tells Gov’t To Remove Barriers To Quality Healthcare
- Tamale: 4th National Policy Summit Held
- It’s Dangerous To Mortgage Our Communication Unit To The Chinese
- Ursula Owusu Gaining Notoriety For 'Secret' Contracts
- Kaiser Media Holds Maiden Digital Training At GIJ
- 2019: The Igbo And Buhari
- Brosankro Benefits From Water Project
- Kwame A Plus, The Loose Talk Is Too Much
- Roads Sector Gets $10bn Investment
- BBC Africa Eye- Anatomy Of A Killing
- Allow Normalisation Committee To Work - Nana Fitz
- Demba Ba: Senegal No Longer In My Thoughts
- Mesut Özil Thanks Jerome Boateng For His Show Of Support During Tough Times In Germany National Team
- Andy Yiadom 'Feels Good' After Helping Reading Beat Hull City
- Defender Andy Yiadom Pleased To Score First Reading Goal
- Normalization Committee To Reinstate GFA Bodies - Mrs Lucy Quist Reveals
- Women's Ballon d'Or To Be Introduced
- Vitoria Guimaraes Midfielder Alhassan Wakaso Picks Positives In Defeat Against Portimonense
- Crystal Palace Boss Explains Reason For Leaving Schlupp On The Bench Against Newcastle United
- Andre Ayew Set To Make Istanbul Derby As Fenerbahçe Host Rivals Beşiktaş
- Inclusiveness: The best therapy for a child with cerebral palsy
- TNMA supports Persons with Disabilities
- Female Kidnapper Speaks: I Don't Regret My Action, I Love Money
- Nigerian Man Made King In America After Undergoing Cleansing
- Popular Bus Company's Driver Allegedly Slept Off On Steering, Leading To Crash
- Choirmaster’s Wife Pours Acid On Girl Over Affair With Husband In Delta State
- Desperate Man Steals Company's N1million To Gamble In Lagos
- Saraki Meets Omisore in Ile Ife over Osun Rerun
- France says 'no alternative' to AU-led plan on C.Africa
- StarTimes Deal: First Lady Denies Any Influence Or Involvement
- Chinese Government Quotes US Ambassador For Talks
- Face Of HR Management To Be Transformed In Ghana
- Nonperforming NDC Should Be Rejected Again In 2020--Veep Bawumia
- Vivo Energy Deal With Engen Holdings: Engen Ghana Limited Clears The Air
- Bishop Sam Owusu Advises Government On Unemployment Rate
- Angola ex-president's son remanded on embezzlement charges: prosecutor
- 19 Banks May Meet Minimum Capital Requirement
- Another Edition Of HR Change Makers Summit Held
- Video: How Rosemond Brown's big grammar won her tickets to "You Play Me, I Play You"
- Politics: Saudi Arabia's ambitious new crown prince is reportedly hiding out on his superyacht, 'fearing for his security'
- Strategy: A former Facebook exec initially turned down the job — but a few weeks later, she had a change of heart based on a metric she still uses today
- Tech: The 7 biggest box-office bombs of 2018, so far
Click Here to Comment on this Article