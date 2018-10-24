Hairdresser Escapes Death

The Burkina Faso-bound truck lying on its side

A HAIRDRESSER at Dichemso, a suburb of Kumasi, saved her own life by jumping out of harm’s way.

Believed to be in her early 30s, the hairdresser, whose name is unknown to DAILY GUIDE, suddenly realized that a cargo truck was about to fall on her.

Having noticed the imminent danger, the lady did not panic. Rather, she mustered courage and ‘miraculously’ jumped to save her life.

The cargo truck which was fully loaded with assortments of wood eventually fell heavily on its right side at where the hairdresser jumped from.

The incident happened around 9pm on Monday at Dichemso on the main Airport Roundabout to the Suame Roundabout stretch, which is a busy road.

People that witnessed the scene were seen hailing the hairdresser for having the courage to jump that high in order to save her life, which was in great danger.

The CEO of Oli Best Road Safety Organization, a Non-Governmental Organization (NGO), described the hairdresser’s action as an act of bravery.

According to him, the cargo truck was overloaded with assortments of wood from the Sokoban Wood Village and heading to Burkina Faso.

He said another cargo truck that was plying the road had developed a fault and it was parked right in the middle of the two-lane road.

The Burkina Faso-bound truck attempted to veer off the road and bypass the faulty truck but it ended up falling on its side in a risky manner.

The hairdresser, who was walking on the shoulder of the road, realized that the truck might trap her so she hurriedly jumped out of harm’s way to save her life.

Mr. Karikari, aka K.K., attributed the accident to overloading and urged drivers of big trucks to always avoid overloading to help prevent road accidents.

FROM I.F. Joe Awuah Jnr., Kumasi